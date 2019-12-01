Maha Vikas Aghadi wins floor test with 169 votes

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Saturday sailed through the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly with a comfortable margin.

The MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray, won the vote of confidence as 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence. The BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout while the headcount was underway.

The alliance received 169 votes, including that of Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Bacchu Kadu-led Prahar Janshakti Party, Samajwadi Party Peasants and Workers Party of India, other smaller parties and independent MLAs. Four MLAs, two from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), one each from MNS and CPI(M), abstained during the vote.

Thackeray, wearing a saffron turban, thanked the House members and people of the state after the pro term Speaker declared that his government had won the floor test. “I thank all the members for trusting me. I also thank the people of the state. It is not possible to work without their blessings,” he said.

“There was some pressure before coming to the House as I did not have the experience of working in the House. But after what I witnessed today, I can say that battles on the ground are better,” Thackeray added.

Though it was an easy triumph for Thackeray, he witnessed the rigours of the legislative proceedings on his first day in the House. The BJP MLAs created a ruckus by questioning validity of the session.