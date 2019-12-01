Nation Current Affairs 01 Dec 2019 Maha Vikas Aghadi wi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maha Vikas Aghadi wins floor test with 169 votes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Dec 1, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 1:13 am IST
The MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray, won the vote of confidence as 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state Assembly premises in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state Assembly premises in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Saturday sailed through the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly with a comfortable margin.

The MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray, won the vote of confidence as 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence. The BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout while the headcount was underway.

 

The alliance received 169 votes, including that of Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Bacchu Kadu-led Prahar Janshakti Party, Samajwadi Party Peasants and Workers Party of India, other smaller parties and independent MLAs. Four MLAs, two from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), one each from MNS and CPI(M), abstained during the vote.

Thackeray, wearing a saffron turban, thanked the House members and people of the state after the pro term Speaker declared that his government had won the floor test. “I thank all the members for trusting me. I also thank the people of the state. It is not possible to work without their blessings,” he said.

“There was some pressure before coming to the House as I did not have the experience of working in the House. But after what I witnessed today, I can say that battles on the ground are better,” Thackeray added.

Though it was an easy triumph for Thackeray, he witnessed the rigours of the legislative proceedings on his first day in the House. The BJP MLAs created a ruckus by questioning validity of the session.

...
Tags: maha vikas aghadi


Latest From Nation

Senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar campaigns for party candidate Narayanaswamy in K R Puram on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Can Congress retain KR Puram without Byrathi Basavaraj?

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah with party candidate Lakhan Jarikiholi and party leader Satish Jarkiholi at an election rally in Gokak on Saturday

Mumbai-K’taka, where five seats could change BSY’s fortunes

Vidyarthi Seva Dal holds a candle light programme, as a tribute to Priyanka at Charminar on Saturday.

Hyderabad prays for justice for vet Priyanka Reddy

Cages being set up in and around Doddamalawadi in Kunigal of Tumakuru on Saturday to catch a leopard which has killed two people in the last one month (Photo: DC)

Leopard mauls shepherd to death in Kunigal, search on



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Centralised system to monitor traffic

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Avalanche kills two Army personnel in Siachen Glacier

Earlier on November 18, four Indian Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed in an avalanche in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier.

Nana Patole likely to be Speaker

Nana Patole

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

It was for the second time that an avalanche occurred in Siachen in the past two weeks. (Photo: Representational)

7 Killed, 15 Injured as van falls off bridge in Maharashtra's Dhule

The deceased and injured laborers hail from Madhya Pradesh and were employed as farm workers in Dhule. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham