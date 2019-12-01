Nation Current Affairs 01 Dec 2019 'BJP to fulfil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'BJP to fulfil promise of building Ram Temple,' says Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published Dec 1, 2019, 6:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 6:04 pm IST
Singh said that some political parties used to mock the party for including the same promise in every election manifesto.
'We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram at the birthplace of Ramlalla, as promised by us in every manifesto. Some parties used to mock us on this promise, but now none can stop us from building the temple,' Rajnath said. (Photo: FIle | ANI)
 'We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram at the birthplace of Ramlalla, as promised by us in every manifesto. Some parties used to mock us on this promise, but now none can stop us from building the temple,' Rajnath said. (Photo: FIle | ANI)

Bokaro: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the BJP is going to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to fulfill one of its long-pending election promises.

Addressing an election rally here, Singh said that some political parties used to mock the party for including the same promise in every election manifesto.

 

"We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram at the birthplace of Ramlalla, as promised by us in every manifesto. Some parties used to mock us on this promise, but now none can stop us from building the temple," he told the gathering.

In a historic decision last month, the Supreme Court ruled for the building of the Ram Temple at a 2.77-acre disputed site in Ayodya, directing the Centre to set up a trust to complete the task.

The BJP leader also said that the Centre is committed to introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level.

He said, "We'll implement NRC across the country. Every Indian has a right to know who are the illegal immigrants in their land. Some parties find our fault in this as well, they accuse us of being communal."

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state with full majority.

"It has become evident after 1st phase of polling in Jharkhand that Bharatiya Janata Party will form government in the state will full majority," he said.

In the first phase of the election, voting was held at 13 constituencies and voter turnout was recorded at approximately 64.12 per cent on November 30.

The other four phases of the elections will be held on December 6, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, ayodhya, nrc
Location: India, Jharkhand, Bokaro Steel City


Latest From Nation

'The men who engage in abuse of women also have mothers and sisters. Honouring women should start from one's own home,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Honouring women should start from home': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Raut, after meeting and speaking to some non-BJP Goa MLAs, on Friday had said 'you will soon see big movement in Goa where a (BJP) government is founded on immoral grounds', (Photo: File)

Goa NCP MLA rejects Sanjay Raut's prediction on Maha-style govt change

The incident took place on National Highway-75 around 5 am. (Photo: Representational)

BJP MLA's nephew, 4 others killed in road accident in J'khand

The Union Cabinet on November 20 approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion in view of the high prices of the essential commodity in the market. (Photo: Representational)

Varanasi shops give onions on loan by keeping Aadhaar Card as mortgage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP MLA's nephew, 4 others killed in road accident in J'khand

The incident took place on National Highway-75 around 5 am. (Photo: Representational)

PM Modi, CM Rio extend wishes to people on Nagaland Statehood Day

PM Modi called the people of Nagaland 'compassionate and courageous' and prayed for the progress of the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

BJP misusing Constitution, will teach lesson in K'taka bypolls: Mallikarjun Kharge

'BJP is distributing money to the voters which is dangerous to democracy. At present, BJP is putting pressure even on voters. If they don't succeed through these means then they raise religious things to fight elections,' Kharge said. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: 'Suggested Uddhav to build metro car shed in Goregaon': Nawab Malik

Malik said, 'The car shed was decided by the earlier government to be built in Aarey Colony. Uddhav Thackeray stopped the work of car shed. When Uddhavji took this decision then the Opposition was saying that the development work is stopped. The work of the metro is stopped. I want to say that the development work is not stopped.' (Photo: File | ANI)

'Don't mistake gratitude for weakness': Punjab CM on Pak minister's Kartarpur jibe

'Pakistan minister's disclosure on Kartarpur corridor has exposed their nefarious designs' said Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham