Nation Current Affairs
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP juggernaut will crush us, fears Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 1, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 1:36 am IST
B S Yediyurappa has been backed by cabinet colleagues and Members of Parliament in his attempt to win most number of seats.
Leader of the opposition in the state Legislative assembly Siddaramaiah address a public rally in gokak assembly constituency in Belagavi district on Saturday (Photo: DC)
BENGALURU: Five days away from crucial bypolls to the Legislative Assembly, most Congress leaders are convinced their party will not be able to stop the BJP juggernaut from rolling past the victory line in a majority of the 15 constituencies although CLP leader Siddaramaiah exuded confidence of forming a new government during his campaign tour of north Karnataka, on Saturday.

Except for some seats like Hunsur, Ranebennur and Gokak, where the party seems set to win owing to its support base and other local factors, state Congress leaders are banking on infighting within the ruling BJP to spring a surprise in Kagwad and Athani. In other constituencies, the party has failed to field tough candidates or has remained unsuccessful in portraying a united team though KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao, former minister D K Shivakumar, R Ramalinga Reddy and U T Khader have either campaigned independently or joined Mr Siddaramaiah during his extensive tour of the segments. In contrast, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been backed by cabinet colleagues and Members of Parliament in his attempt to win most number of seats and thus ensure smooth functioning of his government for the rest of its tenure.  

 

Sources in the state unit of Congress said though Mr Siddaramaiah claimed his party would form the next government, the prospects of preventing the BJP from winning 8-10 seats are bleak because the ruling party has worked on caste combinations and addressed developmental issues besides promising a ministerial berth to each of the 15 disqualified legislators.  

Cong-JD(S) deal uncertain

Sources said the party also was uncertain about re-establishing an alliance with JD (S) as former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy spoke of a ‘wait-and-watch’ policy hours after Mr Siddaramaiah’s claim of forming the next government. Interestingly, party patriarch H D Deve Gowda ruled out supporting the government of Mr Yediyurappa and even countered the previous statement of his son Mr Kumaraswamy about backing the BJP government, saying he was not aware of the context in which his son made such a statement.

Mr Gowda has kept his channel of communication open with Mrs Sonia Gandhi over the possibility of a post-poll alliance next month, pushing for D.K.Shivakumar over Siddaramaiah as the coalition leader.

Tags: karnataka legislative assembly
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar campaigns for party candidate Narayanaswamy in K R Puram on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah with party candidate Lakhan Jarikiholi and party leader Satish Jarkiholi at an election rally in Gokak on Saturday

Vidyarthi Seva Dal holds a candle light programme, as a tribute to Priyanka at Charminar on Saturday.

Cages being set up in and around Doddamalawadi in Kunigal of Tumakuru on Saturday to catch a leopard which has killed two people in the last one month (Photo: DC)

