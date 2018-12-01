Y Sujana Chowdary told to appear before Enforcement Directorate on monday

Hyderabad: Refusing to stay the notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed Telugu Desam MP and former minister Y. Sujana Chowdary to appear before the agency.

Dealing with a petition filed by Mr Chowdary seeking to stay the notice, the court asked the Enforcement Directorate not to take coercive steps against him.

The ED had issued notice to Mr Chowdary following the recent raids that it had conducted in connection with allegations of money laundering and financial irregularities.

The TD leader had claimed that the was being harassed due to political vendetta by the BJP government at the Centre.

The ED informed the court that it had raided the Sujana group of the petitioner in pursuance of the bank fraud case of a Chennai-based firm, Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd (BCEPL).