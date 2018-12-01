search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR loses cool, snaps at man who questioned status of Muslim quota

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
'What are you talking? Sit silent. What about 12 per cent? Tere baap ko bolunga na (I will tell your father),' Rao shot back.
K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused PM Narendra Modi of not clearing the proposed reservation for Muslims.(Photo: PTI)
 K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused PM Narendra Modi of not clearing the proposed reservation for Muslims.(Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: TRS leader and Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool and asked a man to remain silent when he raised a question on the proposed 12 per cent reservation for Muslims during an election meeting in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

During the meeting on Thursday, the man asked Rao about the status of the proposed quota which was passed by the state assembly and sent to the Centre for approval. “What are you talking? Sit silent. What about 12 per cent? Why are you in hurry? Tere baap ko bolunga na (I will tell your father). Are you doing tamasha?” Rao shot back.

 

In his election speeches, Rao had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not clearing the proposed reservation for Muslims. Later, during the course of his speech, Rao dubbed the man a ‘sanyasi’ and said there was a need to increase reservation for tribals and Muslim minorities.

Reacting to KCR’s comments,Congress’ Telangana unit tweeted, “Drunk with power, KCR acts like a dictator. KCR, you are answerable to the people of Telangana. Arrogance and dictatorship have no space in a democracy!”

The BJP has attacked TRS on the quota issue while campaigning. Hitting out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi during an election rally at Mahabubnagar recently, the prime minister had said, “TRS’ talk of Muslim reservations is vote bank politics which the Congress has been doing for a long time.”

Former Indian cricketer and senior Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin said KCR should tender an apology and also answer the question about the 12 per cent reservation he promised for Muslims.

“He should tender an apology. He should not have said that,” Azharuddin said, reacting to Rao’s remarks.

“Why should he make such promises when he knows very well that it cannot be fulfilled,” Azharuddin, who is the Congress’ Telangana unit working president, said.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, telangana assembly election, pm modi, muslim reservation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Air pollution at 'very poor' category, situation likely to worsen

The present levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere are sufficient to contribute towards depleting health standards and high level of toxicity in the air with dangerous gases. (Representational image | AFP)

Insult to martyrs: Amit Shah on Rahul's 'surgical strike to win UP polls' jibe

Amit Shah said that today Army jawans have developed a sense of pride that their government is standing behind them rock solid. (Photo: File | AP)

Maharashtra govt to withdraw cases filed during Maratha, Bhima-Koregaon violence

Flames rise from a burning vehicle as Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters clashed with police personnel during a protest called for reservations in jobs and education in Navi Mumbai on July 25 2018. (Photo: PTI)

This Odisha man known as 'chalta firta dustbin' has a message for safe environment

Bishnu Bhagat, popularly known as a 'chalta firta dustbin' (walking-talking form of a dustbin) said his main aim is to create awareness about the hazards of using plastics, be it sipping tea in a plastic cup or carrying shopping bags made of plastic. (Photo: ANI)

Defence Ministry approves military procurement worth Rs 3000 crore

India is procuring two stealth frigates at a cost of USD 1 billion and both the ships will be equipped with indigenously developed BrahMos missiles. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham