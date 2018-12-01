search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Suicide bid at KT Rama Rao’s rally in Sircilla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 1, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 12:48 am IST
The Nerella incident refers to alleged torture of Dalits for protesting illegal sand mining.
KT Rama Rao
 KT Rama Rao

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: Two victims of the Nerella incident attempted suicide by dousing themselves with kerosene and setting themselves on fire at caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao’s meeting in Thangellapalli near in Sircilla on Friday.

The Nerella incident refers to alleged torture of Dalits for protesting illegal sand mining. The protesters had said that the sand mafia’s lorries had run over locals.

 

On Friday, Barthu Banaiah and Kola Harish attempted suicide alleging that the state government had not done justice to them even after two years. They said the police had tortured them for raising their voice against the sand mafia.

The police that was present at the site stopped them and took them to the police station. Of the six Nerella victims, four others have joined the TRS and are campaigning for Mr Rama Rao. Earlier, all six of them had launched a relay hunger strike at Nerella demanding justice.

...
Tags: nerella incident, attempted suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Rajanna Sircilli




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman almost loses upper lip after getting mouth fillers at a 'Botox party'

A cosmetic-surgery expert told her that she may lose her lip if the tissue started dying (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram's new feature allows users to share stories with smaller group

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal stalls on LGBT rights despite early strides

More than 900,000 of Nepal's roughly 26-million population identify as a sexual minority, according to LGBT rights group Blue Diamond Society.
 

Blind man suing Playboy for not letting him enjoy its online magazine

Nixon started a class action civil case in a US court to force the company to make its sites accessible to the blind.
 

Here are 5 sexual health tips every woman needs to know

From semen allergy to blackheads on vagina, experts share a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi my 'captain', he sent me to Pakistan: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu crosses the Attari-Wagah border to Pakistan to attend the ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. (Photo: File/ANI)

G20 summit: PM Modi meets Chinese Prez Xi, discusses bilateral ties

Modi told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year. (Photo: @PMO/Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana quota plans to exceed 50 per cent cap

Telangana government logo

Muzaffarpur shelter case: Magistrate attaches properties of Brajesh Thakur's wife

Brajesh Thakur came under scrutiny after a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences revealed that the residents at his Muzzafarpur shelter home were sexually abused. (Photo: File | PTI)

Quota based on caste allowed, not on religion

Though the TRS has promised 12 per cent reservation to Muslims of the state in its election manifesto, the Backward Classes Commission recommended only nine per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham