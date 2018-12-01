search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sex worker in India shared her story with Bill Gates, left him in tears

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
During visit to India, Bill and wife Melinda had ability to completely shut out everything extraneous and focus on community of sex workers.
A woman confided with Bill Gates on how she had hidden the fact that she was a sex worker from her daughter, who was then in high school. (Photo: File | AP)
 A woman confided with Bill Gates on how she had hidden the fact that she was a sex worker from her daughter, who was then in high school. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: Bill Gates during one of his several visits to India as part of the AIDS prevention programme of the Gates Foundation couldn't hold back his tears on hearing the story of a sex worker whose daughter committed suicide after being harassed and ostracised by her schoolmates, says a new book.

Ashok Alexander, who headed the Gates Foundation's HIV/AIDS prevention programme Avahan for over 10 years, has come out with a book ‘A Stranger Truth: Lessons in Love, leadership and Courage from India's Sex Workers’ in which he talks about the country's sex workers, their lives, how India is a success story in the epidemic and what leadership skills and life lessons can be learnt from them.

 

The author mentions true stories of the lives of sex workers in India that are about finding hope and redemption amid heartbreak and despair.

During their visits, Bill and wife Melinda had the ability to completely shut out everything extraneous and focus on the community of sex workers, the author says.

"They sat cross-legged on the floor, facing the community members who were sitting in a small circle. Melinda asked some of them if they would relate their stories. All the tales were sad ones - of rejection, utter poverty, and then somewhere a spark of hope. They were brutally honest and raw."

One of the stories is about an incident that took place during Gates' visit to India in the early 2000s. A woman confided with Bill Gates on how she had hidden the fact that she was a sex worker from her daughter, who was then in high school.

When her classmates found out the truth, they relentlessly teased, harassed and ostracised the girl, who soon went into deep depression.

"One day her mother came home to find her child hanging from the ceiling fan, and a note left behind saying she could not take it anymore. I noticed that Bill, next to me, had his head down and was crying quietly," Alexander recalls in the book, published by Juggernaut.

When Alexander left a high-profile corporate job to head Avahan in 2003, he was plunged into an India far removed from the comfort zones he had lived and worked in all his life.

It was a grinding place where women sold themselves for Rs 50 and 14-year-olds injected drugs. It was the shadow world of transgenders and of young gay men in a country that criminalised same-sex love then.

It was the strange world of truckers, lonely journeymen along forgotten highways. Above all, it was a place where valiant battles for a barely decent life were being fought every day.

...
Tags: bill gates, worlds aids day, aids prevention programme, gates foundation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
 

Robots in the field: Farms embracing autonomous technology

Methodically inspecting Butler's winter wheat crop for weeds and pests, the laborer doesn't complain or even break a sweat. That's because it's a four-wheel robot dubbed "Tom" that uses GPS, artificial intelligence and smartphone technology to digitally map the field. (Photo: AP)
 

Does Google harm local search rivals? EU antitrust regulators ask

The European Commission, which took the world’s most popular internet search engine to task for these two anti-competitive practices, is wrapping up a third case which involves Google’s AdSense advertising service.
 

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

The hack began in 2014, before Marriott offered to buy Starwood for $12.2 billion in November 2015, acquiring brands including Sheraton, Ritz Carlton and the Autograph Collection to create the world’s largest hotel operator. The company closed the Starwood deal in September 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu backs use of electric vehicles to eradicate pollution

At the conference, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the teams of planning officers have explained him the progress of various welfare schemes. (Photo: File)

'Don't distort facts, Rahul Ji never asked me to go to Pak': Navjot Sidhu

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said he was 'patted on the back' by senior Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Randeep Surjewala and Harish Rawat. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Proposal to ban Sanatan Sanstha pending before central govt: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

This comes days after Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh found out an organised crime syndicate formed in the year 2010-11 which used to target persons which went against their beliefs and ideology. (Photo: File | PTI)

Can't just draw funds from other places for old age pension: Centre to SC

The Centre's submitted this before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta while responding to arguments advanced by former union minister and senior advocate Ashwini Kumar, who has filed a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to increase the monthly pensions of Rs 200 and Rs 500 which were fixed way back in 2007 for senior citizens. (Photo: File)

PM Modi shaped 2016 surgical strikes into 'political asset': Rahul Gandhi

On demonetisation and GST implementations, Gandhi claimed that people have confusion about these. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham