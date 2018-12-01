search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi confused about his religion, caste: Sushma Swaraj

ANI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Sushma said, 'God forbid that day when we will have to learn something like that from Rahul Gandhi.'
Sushma said, 'For years, Cong presented him as secular leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority, they created his new image.' (Photo: File)
 Sushma said, 'For years, Cong presented him as secular leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority, they created his new image.' (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Union Minister for External Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Sushma Swaraj on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, stating that Gandhi and his party are confused about his religion and caste.

While addressing media in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan, Swaraj said: “Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not know the meaning of being a Hindu. He said that because Rahul and Congress are confused about his own religion and caste. For years, the party presented him as a secular leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority, they created his new image.”

 

Further sharpening her attack on the Congress president, she added, “We came to know that he is a ‘Janeudhari Brahmin’ but I did not know that the knowledge of this ‘Janeudhari Brahmin’ has increased so much that we will now have to learn the meaning of Hindu from him. God forbid that day when we will have to learn something like that from Rahul Gandhi.”

Addressing a rally in Udaipur earlier on Saturday, the Congress chief had said Prime Minister Modi lacks knowledge about the foundation of Hinduism. “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our Prime Minister says he is a Hindu but he doesn’t understand the foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he,” he had asked.

Read: What kind of Hindu is he?: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in Rajasthan

During the press conference, Swaraj also hit out at former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remark on the gross domestic product (GDP) and said: “I would like to remind Chidambaram that during the UPA’s tenure, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank listed Indian economy in the fragile five. It was listed as one of the economies that were on decline. Today these two organisations themselves call India the fastest growing economy.”

Chidambaram on Friday questioned the revised GDP data series published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and asked that “how can the GDP increase when all the growth indicators are going down.”

Reacting to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement wherein he claimed that their Prime Minister Imran Khan has “bowled a googly at India by opening Kartarpur corridor,” Swaraj said, “First of all, it was a pious work. There should not be a race of credit. Imran should answer that it was a googly or he had respected the sentiment of Sikhs from all across the world.”

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. 

...
Tags: sushma swaraj, rahul gandhi, p chidambaram, rajasthan assembly elections
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mehbooba writes to PM, seeks opening of Shardapeeth pilgrimage site

The PDP president said her party has always considered people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan as an important confidence building measure.  (Photo: File)

Centre approves release of Rs 353 crore to Tamil Nadu as cyclone 'Gaja' relief

Tamil Nadu faced a severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja' on the night of November 15 and the early hours on November 16, during which 12 districts of the state were severely affected. (Photo: PTI | File)

'Perceptible improvement' in India-China relations, says PM Modi, Xi Jinping

Photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 30, 2018. (Photo: AP)

What kind of Hindu is he?: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in Rajasthan

Targeting Modi on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said the prime minister had a confusion that people in the world do not know anything and he had a sense that all knowledge came from his mind.   (Photo: File)

Congress delegation meets EC, raises concern over security of stored EVMs

The party has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in Raipur regarding this, Punia said. (Representational image | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham