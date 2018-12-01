Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assures Gaja-hit coconut farmers of all help

Thanjavur/ Pudukkottai: As an urgent relief measure, steps had been taken after discussing with union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to supply kerosene through trucks from at least five centres in each of the ‘Gaja’ cyclone affected districts from Saturday evening, said Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Defence minister at Peravurani near Pattukottai, one of the affected areas on Friday.

The minister heard the grievances of cyclone affected persons at a meeting held here. Later speaking to them, she said that they can get the usual kerosene supplied for ration cards. Besides this quantity they can also get additional kerosene from the truck loads of kerosene sent by central government.

“I spoke to State Food Minister R. Kamaraj that kerosene will arrive on Sunday evening and that state government should arrange for its distribution to people in cyclone affected areas,” she said.

She also said that steps would be taken to build houses for cyclone affected people below poverty line, people above poverty line and in villages and towns under Prime Minister Awaz Yojana (PMAJ) scheme.

“Tamil Nadu chief secretary, Ms. Girija Vaithiyanathan has told me that she had written a letter to central government for a special order to build houses under the PMAJ for people above poverty line as now the scheme is applicable to people below poverty line only. This matter will be pursued and steps would be taken to get the special order so that all affected in cyclone including people above poverty line may get houses under the scheme,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

On waiving of interest on loans borrowed by farmers, the minister said it would be discussed with the Union Finance minister, Arun Jaitley. The State government has been asked to pay the premium payable by farmers for crop insurance and deduct that from the compensation given to farmers in the cyclone-hit areas, she said. Several coconut farmers poured out the woes to the visiting Minister.

The BJP state president, Dr Tamizhisai Soundararajan, State ministers, K A Sengottaiyan, R. Duraikannu, Udumalai Radhakrishnan, and Kadambur Raju, besides MP R Vaithilingam and Thanjavur collector, Mr. A. Annadurai, were among those present on the occasion.

IN PUDUKKOTTAI: The Defence minister also the Gaja cyclone-hit areas of Pudukkottai district, including places like Neduvasal and assured the affected farmers, particularly coconut growers, that the Centre will make necessary arrangements for sending coconut saplings from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha to the affected farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Besides State BJP leaders, Tamil Nadu Health minister, C. Vijayabaskar accompanied Dr Nirmala Sitharaman. She also assured that Naval ships will bring coconut saplings from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Thoothukudi from where it will reach places like Neduvasal.