search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mehbooba writes to PM, seeks opening of Shardapeeth pilgrimage site

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 7:27 pm IST
Mehbooba said Shardapeeth in Pak-administered Kashmir is an outstanding relic of Kashmir's glowing history. 
The PDP president said her party has always considered people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan as an important confidence building measure.  (Photo: File)
 The PDP president said her party has always considered people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan as an important confidence building measure.  (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking opening of the Shardapeeth pilgrimage site across the Line of Control (LoC).

Mehbooba said Shardapeeth in Pak-administered Kashmir is an outstanding relic of Kashmir's glowing history. 

 

"The initiatives taken by (the) government of India under your distinguished predecessors in office have resulted in the opening of Muzaffarabad and Rawalkot routes. Though their full potential has yet to be realised, the opening of Kartarpur has presented as with another window of opportunity," she said. 

The PDP president said her party has always considered people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan as an important confidence building measure. 

"Though it generally connects the people here with their cultural and intellectual roots, for the (Kashmiri) Pandits it is an important place of pilgrimage which was frequented by them till independence. Their urge to open it to pilgrimage has been projected ever since the reopening of Srinagar Muzaffarabad Road," she said. 

"Kartarpur has encouraged the (Kashmiri) Pandit community to see a possibility of the Pilgrimage to Shardapeeth in the same spirit and our belief is strengthened by the reported offer of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow it along with pilgrimage to Katas Raj," the PDP president said in the letter. Mehbooba said a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit community discussed the issue with her and urged her to take up the matter with the prime minister. 

"I am sure you would kindly have this request considered on priority. Though it will be a measure specific to the Pandit community, I have no doubt it would be welcomed by every citizen of the state and would considerably help in addressing the feeling of despondency in a major section of population," she said. 

Mehbooba said it would "fit very well in the vision of pulling Jammu and Kashmir out of its miseries through diplomatic and political means away from death and destruction we witness with unending regularity".

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, pm modi, pdp, imran khan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre approves release of Rs 353 crore to Tamil Nadu as cyclone 'Gaja' relief

Tamil Nadu faced a severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja' on the night of November 15 and the early hours on November 16, during which 12 districts of the state were severely affected. (Photo: PTI | File)

'Perceptible improvement' in India-China relations, says PM Modi, Xi Jinping

Photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 30, 2018. (Photo: AP)

What kind of Hindu is he?: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in Rajasthan

Targeting Modi on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said the prime minister had a confusion that people in the world do not know anything and he had a sense that all knowledge came from his mind.   (Photo: File)

Congress delegation meets EC, raises concern over security of stored EVMs

The party has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in Raipur regarding this, Punia said. (Representational image | AP)

'Lynching', compared to 'Ravan': Why Nirav Modi says he's afraid to return to India

Nirav Modi's lawyer stated this while arguing before PMLA court against ED application to declare Nirav a fugitive. (Photo:File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham