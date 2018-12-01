search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lord Hanuman not Dalit, but tribal: Nand Kumar Sai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Dec 1, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Meanwhile, UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh has also disapproved of Mr Adityanath’s reported statement.
Nand Kumar Sai. (Photo: ANI)
 Nand Kumar Sai. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: After the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath stirred a controversy by claiming that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit, Nand Kumar Sai, the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes added fuel to the fire by claiming that Hanuman was a ‘gotra’ among tribals and Hanuman, therefore, was not a Dalit but a tribal.

Mr Sai said, “There is a Hanuman gotra among tribals, like there is ‘Giddha’ gotra or ‘Reechh’ gotra. There is a ‘Tigga’ gotra as well in which ‘Tigga’ means ‘vanar’ or monkey. There are various tribal communities and separate gotras. These, like the ‘Garud’ and ‘Reechh’ were part of Lord Ram’s army when he 
went to war. Hanuman was definitely not a Dalit.” 

 

Mr Sai further said that politicians were given to making statements at political rallies and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister would have to specify the context in which he called Hanuman a Dalit.  

Meanwhile, UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh has also disapproved of Mr  Adityanath’s reported statement.

 It may be recalled that while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan, UP cinister Adityanath had reportedly called Hanuman a Dalit.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh has also disapproved of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s reported statement terming Lord Hanuman as Dalit.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA said, “It is inappropriate to relate God with a caste. God is above caste. There are Gods of all castes... relating them with a particular caste in not appropriate,” he said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has also  condemned Uttar Pradesh chief minister  Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, and said that “The Bharatiya Janata Party  divides individuals and the society but it is for the first time that it has divided Gods into castes.”

...
Tags: yogi adityanath, lord hanuman, nand kumar sai
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Related Stories

Mythological hero was Jain, says Seer


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman almost loses upper lip after getting mouth fillers at a 'Botox party'

A cosmetic-surgery expert told her that she may lose her lip if the tissue started dying (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram's new feature allows users to share stories with smaller group

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal stalls on LGBT rights despite early strides

More than 900,000 of Nepal's roughly 26-million population identify as a sexual minority, according to LGBT rights group Blue Diamond Society.
 

Blind man suing Playboy for not letting him enjoy its online magazine

Nixon started a class action civil case in a US court to force the company to make its sites accessible to the blind.
 

Here are 5 sexual health tips every woman needs to know

From semen allergy to blackheads on vagina, experts share a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mythological hero was Jain, says Seer

Lord Hanuman

Rahul Gandhi my 'captain', he sent me to Pakistan: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu crosses the Attari-Wagah border to Pakistan to attend the ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. (Photo: File/ANI)

G20 summit: PM Modi meets Chinese Prez Xi, discusses bilateral ties

Modi told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year. (Photo: @PMO/Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana quota plans to exceed 50 per cent cap

Telangana government logo

Telangana: Women farm labourers paid half

Many of the women farm labourers from Telangana who participated in the Kisan March in Delhi, said the men are paid Rs 300 and they are paid Rs 200 for the same work. (Representation image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham