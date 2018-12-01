search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress delegation meets EC, raises concern over security of stored EVMs

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 5:45 pm IST
Congress leader and AICC Chhattisgarh chief PL Punia said suspicious activities were being reported in the Dhamtari Assembly seat.
The party has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in Raipur regarding this, Punia said. (Representational image | AP)
 The party has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in Raipur regarding this, Punia said. (Representational image | AP)

New Delhi: A Congress delegation met the Election Commission on Saturday and raised concern over the security of EVMs inside strong rooms and their handling during the counting process in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the alleged deletion of voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Election Commission, Congress leader and AICC's Chhattisgarh in-charge P L Punia said suspicious activities were being reported in the Dhamtari Assembly seat in the state. He claimed suspicious people with laptops and mobile phones were seen around the strong rooms, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were kept after the voting, on the pretext of repairing the CCTVs. 

 

The party has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in Raipur regarding this, Punia said.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha claimed there was no electricity in a strong room in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city for over an hour during which the CCTV cameras had also stopped functioning. He also claimed that 48 hours after the closing of polls in the state, a school bus bearing no number plate and carrying EVMs had reached the Sagar district collector's office.

"The objective of this was ostensibly to deposit these machines with the office of the collector. These spare EVMs were to be deposited two hours after the polls and not after two days. This happened in the Khuria seat from where the state home minister is contesting the polls," Tankha told reporters.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi alleged that in Uttar Pradesh's Sarhanpur district there were discrepancies such as erroneous deletion of names of voters on booth number 44. He said glaring anomalies were found in 98 of the 100 forms on this booth and names of people of a particular community were being deleted so they could not vote against the ruling party.

"The Election Commission has assured us that they will look into it," Singhvi said.

...
Tags: electronic voting machines (evms), evm tampering, pl punia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Lynching', compared to 'Ravan': Why Nirav Modi says he's afraid to return to India

Nirav Modi's lawyer stated this while arguing before PMLA court against ED application to declare Nirav a fugitive. (Photo:File)

Delhi: Air pollution at 'very poor' category, situation likely to worsen

The present levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere are sufficient to contribute towards depleting health standards and high level of toxicity in the air with dangerous gases. (Representational image | AFP)

KCR loses cool, snaps at man who questioned status of Muslim quota

K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused PM Narendra Modi of not clearing the proposed reservation for Muslims.(Photo: PTI)

Insult to martyrs: Amit Shah on Rahul's 'surgical strike to win UP polls' jibe

Amit Shah said that today Army jawans have developed a sense of pride that their government is standing behind them rock solid. (Photo: File | AP)

Maharashtra govt to withdraw cases filed during Maratha, Bhima-Koregaon violence

Flames rise from a burning vehicle as Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters clashed with police personnel during a protest called for reservations in jobs and education in Navi Mumbai on July 25 2018. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham