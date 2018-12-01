search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Children want good jobs, refuse farming seeing our plight: protesting farmers

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Farmers from across the country were in Delhi to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.
Dubbed as the largest farmers' protest and congregation in New Delhi, around 35,000 farmers, from across the country, converged at the Parliament Street police station on November 29 after their march was stopped by the administration. (Photo: PTI)
 Dubbed as the largest farmers' protest and congregation in New Delhi, around 35,000 farmers, from across the country, converged at the Parliament Street police station on November 29 after their march was stopped by the administration. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Several farmers, who took part at a protest in New Delhi on Friday remorsed that their children do not want to take up farming seeing their parents plight, as protestors raised slogans to protect "farming legacy".

Dubbed as the largest farmers' protest and congregation in the capital, around 35,000 farmers, from across the country, converged at the Parliament Street police station on November 29 after their march was stopped by the administration.

 

They are in Delhi to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

Ramaswami Sella Perumal, a farmer from Tamil Nadu, who had undertaken a 36-hour long journey, and was wearing two skulls of his relative who had allegedly committed suicide, said he has two children, who are studying.

"They do not want to become farmers. They see what kind of difficulties we are facing. Many of our farmers have committed suicide. It is saddening that our children do not want to take up something that runs in our family," Perumal said, as he broke into tears.

Mukut Singh, a farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh concurred with Perumal and said their children want to gain good education and a private job.

"Our children want to study well and then get a good job. Even statistics say 40 per cent of farmers have given up farming and our children obviously do not want to take it up because they see how we are fighting for our rights," he said.

A farmer leader from Haryana, Phool Singh Sheokand, said, "Our children are ready to sit in a shop and earn Rs 5,000 but they do not want to become farmers. This sentiment is there among the children of many farmers and they cannot be blamed."

Farmer leader BM Singh also spoke about the issue on the stage and even gave the slogan, 'We have to bring our children into farming and ensure that the farming legacy does not die'.

The farmers, social activists and political leaders slammed the Union government alleging that it has not implemented a "single major initiative" for farmers in the past four and half years.

In Delhi, the protesting farmers were joined by various political leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader S Sudhakar Reddy, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

...
Tags: delhi farmers protest, farmers protest, farmers agitation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
 

Robots in the field: Farms embracing autonomous technology

Methodically inspecting Butler's winter wheat crop for weeds and pests, the laborer doesn't complain or even break a sweat. That's because it's a four-wheel robot dubbed "Tom" that uses GPS, artificial intelligence and smartphone technology to digitally map the field. (Photo: AP)
 

Does Google harm local search rivals? EU antitrust regulators ask

The European Commission, which took the world’s most popular internet search engine to task for these two anti-competitive practices, is wrapping up a third case which involves Google’s AdSense advertising service.
 

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

The hack began in 2014, before Marriott offered to buy Starwood for $12.2 billion in November 2015, acquiring brands including Sheraton, Ritz Carlton and the Autograph Collection to create the world’s largest hotel operator. The company closed the Starwood deal in September 2016.
 

Amazon to allow Apple Music on its Echo speakers

Amazon said it would carry more Apple products globally in time for the holiday shopping season.
 

Honor 8C review: Incredible battery complimenting a beautiful handset

The Honor 8C features an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio that absolutely betrays its price point.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

G20 Summit: PM Modi presents 9-point anti-fugitive economic offenders agenda

The agenda was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second session of the G20 Summit on international trade, international financial and tax systems. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Navjot Singh Sidhu likens KCR, family to Alibaba and 40 thieves

‘The promises KCR made are like bamboo trees. They look strong and tall from outside, but hallow from inside,’ Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi speaks like a ‘joker’: KCR rebut on commission jibe

The previous Congress-led UPA government acceded a separate Telangana only because of the fight put up by TRS, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed. (Photo: PTI)

It's JAI which stands for success: Modi on first trilateral meet with US, Japan

'JAI (Japan, America, India) trilateral marks the coming together of three friendly nations. Today's historic JAI meeting was a great beginning,' PM Modi tweeted. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

High demand for anti-H1N1 drug

The district medical office has asked the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) to procure more medicine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham