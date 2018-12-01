search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu backs use of electric vehicles to eradicate pollution

ANI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
'Electric vehicles would be introduced to eradicate pollution. The partnership of public and private sector is very important,' he said.
At the conference, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the teams of planning officers have explained him the progress of various welfare schemes. (Photo: File)
 At the conference, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the teams of planning officers have explained him the progress of various welfare schemes. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday advised government officials on introducing electric vehicles in the state to prevent pollution and to maintain the quality of air.

"Electric vehicles would be introduced in the state to eradicate pollution. The partnership of public and private sector is very important," Naidu said at the District Collectors' conference.

 

Stressing on the creation and implementation of the several government schemes, Naidu said, "Just introducing good schemes are not good enough. Satisfaction among people should be at the same level. It is our duty to identify the errors beforehand. If all government branches work together, the satisfaction among people would definitely be great."

At the conference, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the teams of planning officers have explained him the progress of various welfare schemes.

"The share of liabilities in Telangana Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew by 12.7 per cent to 22.2 per cent by 2017-18. In Andhra Pradesh, the share of liabilities in GSDP declined from 36.4 per cent in 2016-17 to 27.3 per cent in 2017-18," he added.

Naidu further emphasised the need for the digital world.

"By making online all government sectors, more services can be offered to people that could help in creating ease of living," he said. 

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh, electric vehicles
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




