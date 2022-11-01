Two Maoists killed in encounter in Andhra Chhattisgarh border

Security personnel with dead bodies of the Maoists. (Photo by arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: Two Maoists carrying a bounty of Rs 13 lakh were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh bordering Andhra Pradesh. This late night incident came to light on Tuesday, the police said.

A huge number of weapons, explosives and camping equipment were recovered from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Parthapur Area Committee Secretary Darshan Pedda and North Bureau Action team commander Jagesh Sala.

Special anti-Naxal forces were on an anti-Maoist operation when the firing took place around 4 am in the forest surrounding Kadme village under Siksod police station.

Some Maoists opened fire on the patrolling team, following which the gun battle took place in the forest, around 350 km away from Visakhapatnam.

The dead bodies of the Maoists were recovered from the spot.