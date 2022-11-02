  
Munugode by poll: EC bans social media campaigns

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 2, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 7:25 am IST
 The Election Commission of India (ECI) banned all social media campaigns for the Munugode Assembly constituency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other digital channels (Representational image: AFP)

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) banned all social media campaigns for the Munugode Assembly constituency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other digital channels beginning Tuesday evening.

After visiting the Munugode constituency, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj stated that bulk SMSes and automated voice campaigns were prohibited and that any political leader or party found violating the model code will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law. Further, all those who do not have a vote in the constituency have been ordered to leave by 6 pm on Tuesday.

Vikas Raj, who briefed the media on the bypoll arrangements, said 45 police teams and 37 revenue teams have been deployed to keep outsiders out of the constituency. The teams will visit the villages on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to ensure that no cash or other inducements are distributed to influence the voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer assessed the facilities provided at polling centres during a review meeting with the district election officer to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. He also went to the polling stations in Chandur AMC, Kotayagudem, the collectorate in Nalgonda, the counting centre in Arjalabavi, and the collectorate's command control room.

He held a review meeting with the District Election Officer (DEO) T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and assessed the facilities provided at the distribution center, polling centers, and how the deployment of police force has been organized and enquired about what other activities needs to be done to ensure smooth conduct of by poll.

Meanwhile, in Chandur, Returning Officer Rohit Singh said that 45 police teams, 14 civil administrative teams pressed into service for bypoll  polling. "We have also identified the pockets, where outsiders were camped for the byelection campaign and we will send them off," he explained. All the initiatives were taken step-by-step for smooth conduct of polling, he said.

Tags: election commission of india, social media, munugode assembly constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


