YSR awards distributed to 59 eminent individuals, entities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 2, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 12:05 am IST
AP to present the awards every year on state formation day: CM Jagan
The Chief Minister and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan jointly presented the two awards to 59 eminent persons for their services in various fields at an event here. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Monday that the Andhra Pradesh government will present the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement awards on November 1 every year, marking the State Formation Day.

The Chief Minister and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan jointly presented the two awards to 59 eminent persons for their services in various fields at an event here. The CM noted that this was the first time the two awards were given by the state.  

 

The Union Government annually honours great personalities in various fields with the highest civilian awards. The state government conceived the honours on the same lines, in the name of YSR.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “My father Dr Rajasekhar Reddy was an epitome of Telugu culture, was passionate about the agriculture sector and strived hard for the welfare of the poor. He has risen to great heights with his admirable approach and impeccable services. Each YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash of Rs10 lakh, a bronze memento of YSR and a certificate. Similarly, the YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a certificate. The award ceremony will be an annual event on November 1, commemorating the state formation day. As your family member, I feel privileged to honour the intellectuals, nobles, and unsung heroes of the Telugu nation.”

 

Asserting that these awards were decided on in an “impartial” manner, Jagan said the process was transparent with emphasis on merit -- and without considering aspects of caste, religion, region or the party they were attached to; the same way as every welfare scheme is being delivered to the beneficiaries in the state under his dispensation.

The Chief Minister said that the awardees were selected in tune with the ideals of YSR and the philosophy he upheld and given to outstanding organisations and individuals who inspired the society.

 

“These awards are announced to salute the priceless talents of the common people. Apart from the 100-year-old MSN Charities, CP Brown Library, Vetapalem Library, RCD Institutions, Sathya Sai Central Trust, artists from various fields, journalists, writers, and medical staff also won the awards.”

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated the awardees and lauded YS Rajasekhara Reddy's exemplary works in various fields. He said YSR has been a phenomenon in the history of Andhra Pradesh with his immense contributions to agriculture and strived for the welfare of farmers and the poor people. “YSR knew the pulse of the people, he being a doctor, and won a place in the hearts of the people. These awards truly reflected YSR’s character and charisma and stand as a recognition and acknowledgement of the talent and services of individuals and institutions to the society.”

 

YSR 's wife Y.S. Vijayamma also shared the dais with the Governor and Chief Minister.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ap governor biswabhusan harichandan, y.s. vijayamma, ysr lifetime achievement, dr rajasekhar reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


