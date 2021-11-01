Telangana HC stayed Chief Secretary's circular on RTI applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed the Internal Circular, U O Note issued by the Telangana Chief Secretary, wherein the CS has directed the Spl Chief Secretaries / Prl Secretaries and Secretaries to give instruction to Public Information Officers to furnish information to RTI applicants, only after securing approval from heads of departments.

The petitioner contends that the Chief Secretary has issued the UO note dated 13/10/2021 without any authority since the RTI Act, 2005 is a Central Act enacted by Parliament.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that there is no need to take permission from the higher official or Head of the Departments, before providing information, as per the RTI Act-2005.

However, the Court directed the respondents to file counter.