Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2021 Release funds for MG ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Release funds for MGNREGS payment, Stalin urges PM

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2021, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 2:25 pm IST
Stalin said the entire amount of Rs 3,524.69 crore released from the Centre to Tamil Nadu during FY 2021-22 has been fully utilised
Stalin said MGNREGS is considered as a "stable livelihood opportunity" in rural areas. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 Stalin said MGNREGS is considered as a "stable livelihood opportunity" in rural areas. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday flagged a "wage liability" of over Rs 1,000 crore to the beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the state and urged the Centre to release funds immediately, considering the festival season.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said MGNREGS is considered as a "stable livelihood opportunity" in rural areas and the present delay in wage payment was causing hardship to many thousands of rural households.

 

He said the entire amount of Rs 3,524.69 crore released from the Centre to Tamil Nadu during FY 2021-22 has been fully utilised by crediting into the workers' account up to September 15, 2021.

"Since then no further funds has been released towards wages by Government of India which led to the wage liability of Rs 1,178.12 crore up to 1-11-2021. MGNREGS is considered as a stable livelihood opportunity in rural areas and the present delay in wage payment is causing hardship to many thousands of rural households and may lead them to disowning the scheme and lead to urban migration for employment opportunity which is to be averted by MGNREGS," he told Modi.

 

"Hence, funds towards wage payments may be released immediately particularly considering the festival season," he added.

...
Tags: mahatma gandhi national rural employment guarantee scheme (mgnregs), mgnregs
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

CM Bommai launches programme offering door delivery services including ration

The by-election has been necessitated in Huzurabad in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing. (DC Photo)

Counting of votes in keenly-watched Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana on Tuesday

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai. (Photo:Twitter/File)

Will rename Mumbai-Karnataka as Kittur Karnataka: Chief Minister Bommai

A view of Jain Coral Cove apartment, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, being demolished using controlled implosion, in Kochi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala HC dismisses pleas alleging judicial misconduct in Maradu flat demolition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India for austerity from rich nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Anjela Merkel, in Rome. (Photo: PTI)

India, UK to launch solar Green Grids Initiative at COP26 climate summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: File/PTI)

Lack of investment in petroleum sector causing fuel prices hike: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan was speaking to the media in Kanpur. (Photo: PTI/File)

G20 Summit 'fruitful' in addressing issues of global importance: PM Modi

The G20 leaders including PM Modi toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain. (Photo: Twitter / @g20org)

Sameer Wankhede to meet NCSC chairperson in Delhi, submit caste documents

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->