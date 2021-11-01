Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2021 Madras HC terms rese ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Madras HC terms reservation for Vanniyars in edu, employment as 'unconstitutional'

ANI
Published Nov 1, 2021, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 1:04 pm IST
Justices Murali Shankar and Duraiswamy observed that it is wrong to grant caste-based reservation without undertaking caste-wise Sensex
Madras High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Madras High Court. (PTI Photo)

Madurai: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued an order terming the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyars community in Tamil Nadu as "unconstitutional".

The order issued by the court stated that the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars within the 20 per cent reservation for most backward classes in education and public employment is unconstitutional.

 

While passing the judgement, Justices Murali Shankar and Duraiswamy observed that it is wrong to grant caste-based reservation without undertaking caste-wise Sensex.

...
Tags: madras high court, vanniyars
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai


Latest From Nation

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

The G20 leaders including PM Modi toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain. (Photo: Twitter / @g20org)

G20 Summit 'fruitful' in addressing issues of global importance: PM Modi

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers will strengthen protest from Nov 27, warns Tikait

Telangana High Court (PTI)

Telangana HC stayed Chief Secretary's circular on RTI applications



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India for austerity from rich nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Anjela Merkel, in Rome. (Photo: PTI)

India, UK to launch solar Green Grids Initiative at COP26 climate summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: File/PTI)

Lack of investment in petroleum sector causing fuel prices hike: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan was speaking to the media in Kanpur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sameer Wankhede to meet NCSC chairperson in Delhi, submit caste documents

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

If Taliban moves towards India, air strike is ready: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->