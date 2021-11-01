Madras HC terms reservation for Vanniyars in edu, employment as 'unconstitutional'

Madurai: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued an order terming the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyars community in Tamil Nadu as "unconstitutional".

The order issued by the court stated that the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars within the 20 per cent reservation for most backward classes in education and public employment is unconstitutional.

While passing the judgement, Justices Murali Shankar and Duraiswamy observed that it is wrong to grant caste-based reservation without undertaking caste-wise Sensex.