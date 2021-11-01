Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2021 India records 12,514 ...
India records 12,514 fresh cases of Covid, lowest in 248 days

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2021, 10:10 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 10:46 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities
Beneficiaries wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a three-day vaccination camp organised in the Muslim populated area of Mumbra in Thane. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With 12,514 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 455 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 106.31 crore.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,68,560, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

As many as 8,81,379 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 60,92,01,294.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.17 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 38 days, according to the ministry.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 251 new fatalities include 167 from Kerala and 20 from Maharashtra.

 

Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths since the past few days.

A total of 4,58,437 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,216 from Maharashtra, 38,082 from Karnataka, 36,116 from Tamil Nadu, 31,681 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,900 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,141 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

