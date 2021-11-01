Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2021 CM Bommai launches p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Bommai launches programme offering door delivery services including ration

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2021, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 4:59 pm IST
Basavaraj Bommai said thes scheme would be implemented throughout Karnataka from January 26
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday kick-started Janasevaka programme offering 56 services, including ration, at subsidised rates at the doorstep in all the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru urban districts, including 198 municipal wards.

Bommai said thes scheme would be implemented throughout Karnataka from January 26.

 

"Through this Janasevaka scheme, the government will reach the doorstep of every house. Under the programme, various services such as caste certificate, property Khata certifcate, old age and widow pension schemes will be provided," he told reporters after launching the programme at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

Along with Janasevaka, he also started 'Janaspandana' integrated public grievances redressal system, 1902 helpline number, a mobile application and a web portal and 30 online services of the transport department.

Arrangements have been made that ration is delivered at the doorstep under the Janasevaka scheme, Bommai said.

 

"Ours is a pro-people government, which is reaching the doorstep of individuals. People's faith in democracy strengthens when these essential services directly reach the citizens," he said.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said a pro-people government is possible with schemes like 'Janasevaka' and 'Jana-Spandana'.

Terming Monday as a turning point in the history of the State administration, Bommai said, "A public-oriented government is possible on when the rulers and those running the administration have a clarity about their duties and responsibilities."

 

He said the Janasevaka programme is a proof that his administration revolves around people and their development.

State Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is an MLA from Malleshwaram, was also present on the occasion.

Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, karnataka, karnataka government
Location: India, Karnataka


