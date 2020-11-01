The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2020 Tamil Nadu Minister ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu Minister Doraikkannu, treated for COVID-19, dies

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
He is the third sitting elected representative from Tamil Nadu to have died after contracting coronavirus
TN Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu
 TN Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu died at a private hospital in the city where he was treated for COVID-19, a bulletin from it said on Sunday.

The 72 year-old minister, who was on life support for several days after being admitted on October 13, breathed his last at 11.15 pm on Saturday, the Kauvery Hospital said.

 

"With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honourable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu," hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selvaraj said in the brief medical bulletin.

A three-time AIADMK MLA, Doraikkannu is survived by wife and six children.

He is the third sitting elected representative from the state to have died after contracting coronavirus, the others being DMK MLA J Anbazhagan and Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kanniyakumari H Vasanthakumar.

Doraikkannu has represented Papanasam in Thanjavur district in the state assembly since 2006 and was inducted in the cabinet in 2016 by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

 

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin among others condoled Doraikkannu's demise.

Doraikannu was known for his "simplicity, humbleness, straightforwardness, governance skills and commitment towards the welfare of the farming community... He handled the Ministry of Agriculture with full dedication and engraved his strong mark," Purohit said in a message.

Palaniswami, who described the late leader as an "elder brother," said Doraikkannu had joined the AIADMK when it was founded by the late CM M G Ramachandran in 1972, adding he had served the party with dedication since then.

 

Doraikkannu had efficiently handled his Agriculture portfolio, he said, describing him as an affable person.

In a statement, the chief minister said the senior leader's death was a "great loss" to the party and the state and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family.

Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Doraikkannu there.

In a separate party statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, AIADMK Coordinator and Co-Coordinator respectively, recalled the late minister's decades-long association with the party and hailed him for his "effective public service."

 

Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, expressed shock over the minister's demise and noted that the latter used to reply during debates in the House "according to ethos".

In a statement, he urged those in public life to exercise caution during their work in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana Governor Tamiliasai Soundarajan and leaders of various political parties including Vaiko (MDMK), G K Vasan (TMC), S Ramadoss (PMK), L Murugan (BJP) and those of CPI and CPI-M also expressed their condolences.

 

Doraikkannu had complained of uneassiness on October 13 while travelling to Salem and was rushed to the government medical college hospital in Villupuram. The same day, he was shifted to the Kauvery Hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital had said on Monday the Minister was being treated for severe COVID pneumonia and its complications and put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), a heart- lung assistance machine, and ventilator.

...
Tags: agriculture minister r. doraikannu, covid-19 death, tamil nadu coronavirus
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

IAS officer U. Sagayam

The question on everyone's mind: Will IAS officer Sagayam join politics?

File photo of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

A year after Lok Sabha debacle, Congress starts process to elect new president

Avoid crowded places! Maintain social distance

Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

An elderly man pushes his cart along closed shops during strike called by Hurriyat Conference (APHC) against the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI)

Kashmir Valley shuts down protesting new land laws; Hurriyat Conference upbeat



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)

Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

Avoid crowded places! Maintain social distance

Munger violence: CISF report says police firing in the air instigated crowd

The Munger incident got political heated up on Friday after a report claimed that the state police fired in the air (Representative Image)

NIA raids on J&K NGOs, aid groups continue for second day

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials come out of the Greater Kashmir office after conducting a raid, at Press Colony in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham