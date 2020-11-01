The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  CSK VS KXIP Match 53, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: CSK 84/1, Overs 10.2, CHE VS KXI Match 53, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2020 Over 91% Indians inf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 91% Indians infected with COVID-19 have now recovered

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 1, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
The active cases have dropped substantially and are only 6.97 per cent of the total positive cases: Centre
New Delhi: CISF officers and jawans shower flower petals on doctor and health workers during felicitation program to express gratitude towards their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus, at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre, Daryaganj in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI)
 New Delhi: CISF officers and jawans shower flower petals on doctor and health workers during felicitation program to express gratitude towards their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus, at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre, Daryaganj in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: With 46, 963 fresh cases, India till Sunday logged in a total of 81.86 lakh COVID-19 cases while the overall fatalities crossed 1.22 lakh with 470 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. Among those who died was Tamil Nadu’s agriculture minister R. Doraikkannu, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13.

However, a steady decline in active cases continued for the third consecutive day as active cases fell below the 6 lakh mark after nearly three months. Presently India’s total active cases are 5.70 lakh and the number of recovered patients are 74.92 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 58, 684 people were discharged from medical supervision. Higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 91.54 per cent.

 

“The active cases have dropped substantially and are only 6.97 per cent of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases. With the consistent decline in the active cases, the cases per million in India are among lowest in the world. India’s average cases per million stand at 5,930,” Union health ministry officials said. The global cases per million is 5, 819 while that of the United States of America is 26, 745.

Officials said India’s deaths per million population is one of the lowest in the world and stands at 88 while that of the world is 152. Brazil, with 748 deaths per million population, has the highest.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), covid-19 recovery rate, coronavirus india, coronavirus deaths


Latest From Nation

A 31-year-old Special Protection Force (SPF) constable on duty here died on Sunday when his service weapon allegedly misfired, police said.

Hyderabad cop dies as Self Loading Rifle 'misfires' amid duty

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (2R). (PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress during BJP rally

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor claims secularism as principle and practice in India is under threat



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shashi Tharoor claims secularism as principle and practice in India is under threat

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)

Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

Avoid crowded places! Maintain social distance

Munger violence: CISF report says police firing in the air instigated crowd

The Munger incident got political heated up on Friday after a report claimed that the state police fired in the air (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham