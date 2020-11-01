The Indian Premier League 2020

Jagan claims people with vested interests preventing Andhra Pradesh from prospering

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Nov 1, 2020, 10:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 10:51 pm IST
CM Reddy was speaking at the State Formation Day event
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy pays tribute to Potti Sriramulu on Foundation Day. (Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Hoisting the National Flag as part of celebrating the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on Sunday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed legal hurdles, vested interests and caste politics for trying to prevent the state from forging ahead on the growth path.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion at CM’s camp office on Sunday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said certain individuals were manipulating systems to prevent the government from functioning effectively. The weed of caste is damaging Telugu soil and undermining interests of its people. Still, the state will overcome all hurdles and implement decisions taken by the government in interest of its people, he asserted.

 

The Chief Minister said, "Government has taken the initiative of revamping government schools on par with private schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme and offer English medium education to all students. It has established health clinics in every village and is providing 51 types of medicines. I am proud to say all these amenities are being provided throughout the state without any room for corruption since the past 17 months, without any discrimination of caste, creed or gender. However, it is unfortunate that some unscrupulous forces in the state, jealous of the government’s good performance, are resorting to mud-slinging."

 

CM Jagan pointed out that great people like Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed their lives, led to formation of Andhra state on October 1, 1953, which became Andhra Pradesh on November 1, 1956. He regretted that still, there is 33% percent illiteracy in the state even today and 85 percent of people living below poverty line are dependent on white ration cards. Ninety lakh women are struggling for their existence. Large extents of lands do not have irrigation facilities and 32 lakh people are waiting for a house. “This reminds us of the government’s responsibility in fulfilling aspirations of the people,” he stated.

 

The Chief Minister said the government has been focusing on family health, education, agriculture and irrigation for the past 17 months. It is implementing several welfare schemes for the poor. He asserted that it is his dream to radically change the lives of Telugu people by taking a village as unit of development. Every village with a population of 2,000 has been provided with a village secretariat, where at least 12 volunteers work relentlessly, with each volunteer ensuring door delivery of welfare schemes to 50 families.

Earlier, after hoisting the national flag, CM Jagan offered floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Talli. He also received a guard of honour on the occasion.
Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MP Nandigam Suresh, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, director general of police Gautam Sawang, government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and government advisor (Communications) G. V. D. Krishna Mohan were among those present at the AP Formation Day celebrations.

 

Tags: chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh state formation day
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


