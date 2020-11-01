The Indian Premier League 2020

Andhra Pradesh schools gearing up to re-open tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Nov 1, 2020, 11:05 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
Alternative arrangements are being made for students opting to stay at home and pursue online education
As the schools reopen in phases, officials are making changes in day-to-day schedules to mid-day meals in order to adhere to safety protocols in the pandemic. (Representational Image:PTI)
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh state government is taking all precautions and strictly adhering to the safety measures as schools reopen on November 2 and the academic year 2020-21 is extended up to April 30.

As the schools reopen in phases, officials are making changes in day-to-day schedules to mid-day meals in order to adhere to safety protocols in the pandemic. Commissioner of School Education V. Chinna Veerabhadrudu stated that steps are being taken to ensure a safe environment in compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Centre.

 

Although the schools start functioning from November 2 for Classes 9 and 10, students will be attending on alternate days and classes will be held till noon, said Veerabhadradu, adding that each classroom is limited to 16 students, following social distance protocols.

“Wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance are mandatory which should be followed by every student as well as teacher. Every day, the students will be undergoing orientation on Covid-19 precautions. Classes start from 9.15 am and will go on up to 1.45 pm, followed by midday meals. In the afternoon hours, the students who did not turn up for school will have online classes. The academic year 2020-21 is extended up to April 30, totalling 180 working days.”

 

Alternative arrangements are being made for students opting to stay at home and pursue online education by bringing dedicated mobile apps like Abhyasa and Diksha, along with Doordarshan classes and YouTube channels, based on the student’s accessibility to the technology, said Veerabhadrudu.

As far as residential schools are concerned, hostel facilities will be made available any time between November 2 and 23, prioritising students who don’t have any alternate option for accommodation.

Schools were also provided with grants to acquire equipment like thermal scans and sanitisers to maintaining a safe and clean environment. SOPs from the medical and health  and transport departments were also sought and the school SOP will be decided on November 1 after discussing with parent committees.

 

...
