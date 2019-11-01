Public health emergency declared in Delhi as air quality at ‘severe +’ mark

New Delhi: On Friday, a Supreme Court mandated panel declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region and banned construction activity till November 5.

In a letter to chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority chairperson Bhure Lal said that the air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated further on Thursday night and is currently at the severe plus level. He also said that bursting of crackers during the winter season has also been banned.

"We have to take this as a public health emergency as air pollution will have adverse health impact on all, particularly our children," he said in the letter.

