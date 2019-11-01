Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Pegasus case: If gov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pegasus case: If govt engaged in snooping, it's gross rights violation, says Priyanka

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
The opposition party demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the 'illegal hacking' of cellphones.
Waiting for the government's response, the Congress general secretary said. (Photo: File)
 Waiting for the government's response, the Congress general secretary said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said if the BJP or the government engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians, it is a "scandal" with grave ramifications for national security.

Her remarks came after WhatsApp said that Indian scribes and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

 

"If the BJP or the government has engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians, it is a gross violation of human rights and a scandal with grave ramifications on national security," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet. Waiting for the government's response, the Congress general secretary said.

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the issue, alleging that it had been "caught snooping". The opposition party demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the "illegal hacking" of cellphones.

Amid the controversy, government asked the Facebook-owned messaging service to explain the breach and list out measures that have been taken to safeguard privacy of millions of Indians. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is committed to protecting the privacy of Indian citizens.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, bjp, congress, whatsapp, pegasus case
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: PTI)

Public health emergency declared in Delhi as air quality at ‘severe +’ mark

There was speculation that the poll body would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state. (Photo: File)

EC to announce schedule for Jharkhand Assembly elections today

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms for various favours allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009. (Photo: File)

DA case: Jagan has to appear, rules CBI court dismissing plea for exemption

Narayanasamy went on to accuse the NDA government at the Centre for adopting several

Centre posted a 'demon' here: Puducherry CM's dig at Kiran Bedi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DA case: Jagan has to appear, rules CBI court dismissing plea for exemption

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms for various favours allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009. (Photo: File)

Centre posted a 'demon' here: Puducherry CM's dig at Kiran Bedi

Narayanasamy went on to accuse the NDA government at the Centre for adopting several

No ultimatum to BJP but Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

People have given mandate to form government on the basis of

Hyderabad man gives triple talaq to wife for having crooked teeth, case filed

Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws demanded dowry and in the lieu harassed her. Begum married Mustafa on June 27, 2019. (Photo: File)

Germany, India linked by very close ties: Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Merkel was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham