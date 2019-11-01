Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Kartarpur Corridor: ...
Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab CM pleased with passport waiver for Sikh pilgrims

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said he was happy and grateful that the Pakistan government decided to waive passport requirement for Sikh pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend the waiver for all Indians.

Singh also reiterated his demand for the waiver of USD 20 service fee, which is to be charged from Indian devotees visiting the historic shrine.

 

"Happy & grateful for waiver of passport & advance registration conditions for Sikh pilgrims by @ImranKhanPTI govt, but would urge Pakistan to apply this not just to Sikhs but all citizens of secular India. Also, urge Pak PM to waive off $20 fee on all days instead of just two, he said in a tweet.

The Pakistan prime minister on Friday announced that Sikh pilgrims from India would not need a passport to travel to Kartarpur and no fee would be charged from them on the opening day of the corridor on November 9.

"For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off two requirements: i) they won't need a passport-just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee to be charged on day of inauguration and on Guruji's 550th birthday, Khan tweeted.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's  Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur up to the border is being built by India.

The corridor will be opened in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

...
