Jharkhand polls in 5 phases from Nov 30, results Dec 23

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) of India on Friday announced that Jharkhand would go to polls in five phases from November 30 and counting would be held on December 23.

The term of the 81-member Assembly will end on January 5, 2020.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, it is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, BJP is in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Raghubar Das.

BJP is again promoting Das for the CM's post and is aiming for a second term.

Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha would contest elections together.

Despite the thumping victory in the general elections, BJP's performance in both Maharashtra and Haryana has not been to expectation.

While it managed to stitch an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana, it is still squabbling with ally Shiv Sena on government formation in Maharashtra.

According to sources, the ruling party is ignoring national issues and going more local in Jharkhand to better its tally.

In the 81-member house, 41 is the majority mark. In 2014, BJP rose to power with 42 seats, of which 5 was of AJSU.

