Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Jharkhand polls in 5 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jharkhand polls in 5 phases from Nov 30, results Dec 23

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 1, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 5:44 pm IST
The term of the 81-member Assembly will end on January 5, 2020.
After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls. (Photo: File)
 After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) of India on Friday announced that Jharkhand would go to polls in five phases from November 30 and counting would be held on December 23.

The term of the 81-member Assembly will end on January 5, 2020.

 

After Maharashtra and Haryana, it is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, BJP is in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Raghubar Das.

BJP is again promoting Das for the CM's post and is aiming for a second term.

Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha would contest elections together.

Despite the thumping victory in the general elections, BJP's performance in both Maharashtra and Haryana has not been to expectation.

While it managed to stitch an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana, it is still squabbling with ally Shiv Sena on government formation in Maharashtra.

According to sources, the ruling party is ignoring national issues and going more local in Jharkhand to better its tally.

In the 81-member house, 41 is the majority mark. In 2014, BJP rose to power with 42 seats, of which 5 was of AJSU.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jharkhand assembly elections, ec, lok sabha elections, raghubar das
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Yadav's act is likely to give a jolt to BSP president Mayawati, who called off the alliance with SP after the general elections this year. (Photo: File)

UP: 'Not afraid of Mayawati', BSP MP attends SP meet, calls them 'bhai'

In Garg's 36-year-long public service career, he gave as an example his recent transfer from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Power Ministry. (Photo: File)

My unconventional style got me punishment postings: Former finance secretary

'My appeal is to every imam of various mosques to make appeal that Muslims need not to feel afraid, but they should repose faith in country's Constitution and judiciary, and whatever the judgement comes, we should honour it,' Maulana Khalid said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, AIMPB asks Muslims to repose faith in Constitution

Singh reiterated his demand for waiver of USD 20 service fee, which is to be charged from Indian devotees visiting the historic shrine. (Photo: File | ANI)

Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab CM pleased with passport waiver for Sikh pilgrims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

My unconventional style got me punishment postings: Former finance secretary

In Garg's 36-year-long public service career, he gave as an example his recent transfer from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Power Ministry. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, AIMPB asks Muslims to repose faith in Constitution

'My appeal is to every imam of various mosques to make appeal that Muslims need not to feel afraid, but they should repose faith in country's Constitution and judiciary, and whatever the judgement comes, we should honour it,' Maulana Khalid said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab CM pleased with passport waiver for Sikh pilgrims

Singh reiterated his demand for waiver of USD 20 service fee, which is to be charged from Indian devotees visiting the historic shrine. (Photo: File | ANI)

Give Chidambaram mask, mineral water, home food but keep him in jail: court

Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment. (Photo: File)

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea against withdrawl limits

Bijon Kumar Mishra, who filed the petition through advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi also sought direction to insure the money of victim depositors lying blocked in PMC bank. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham