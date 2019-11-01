Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 India, Germany to wo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Germany to work closely on sustainable development, climate protection: Merkel

ANI
Published Nov 1, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
Merkel is in Delhi and heading the German delegation for the fifth India-Germany IGC.
India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility. (Photo: ANI)
 India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India and Germany intend to "work very closely" on sustainable development and climate protection, said Chancellor Angela Merkel here on Friday.

Merkel is in Delhi and heading the German delegation for the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

 

India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility.

Both leaders--Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- witnessed the ceremony of exchange of documents.

Speaking after the ceremony, Merkel said, "Our two countries are linked by a strategic relationship but also for friendly relations. During my visit. I have learnt a lot about India. Though you cannot learn a lot as India is like a continent that is so diverse in term of culture and tradition."

"We intend to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection," she said while sharing the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"20,000 Indian nationals are studying in Germany. We would like to see even more. When it comes to vocational training, we want to have the exchange of teachers too," she added.

Prime Minister Modi in his address called Merkel a good friend and of both him and India.

"I am happy and proud that she is a good friend of India as well as mine. As Chancellor for nearly a decade and a half, she has made a significant contribution to deepening India-Germany relations. I thank her for that," he said.

"Our relations are based on democracy and rule of law, that is why we share some views on major issues of the world. We will strengthen bilateral & multilateral cooperation to fight terrorism," he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: angela merkel, narendra modi, inter-governmental consultations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Professor Jahangir teaches languages, social and political science to the poor children. (Photo: ANI)

This Hyderabad professor is providing free education, food and shelter to poor kids

The A320neo plane had taken off around 1.20 am with more than 160 passengers. (Photo: Representational)

Kuwait-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air false alarm

Nirupam said the ongoing war of words between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena was nothing but 'drama' and the Congress should stay away from it. (Photo: File)

Don't flirt with Shiv Sena, Congress leader Nirupam warns his party

Noting that the pollution situation has worsened in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre, as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana, should give a timeline to stop stubble burning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi to undergo odd-even, no surge in cab fares; 50L masks to be given



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kuwait-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air false alarm

The A320neo plane had taken off around 1.20 am with more than 160 passengers. (Photo: Representational)

Don't flirt with Shiv Sena, Congress leader Nirupam warns his party

Nirupam said the ongoing war of words between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena was nothing but 'drama' and the Congress should stay away from it. (Photo: File)

Delhi to undergo odd-even, no surge in cab fares; 50L masks to be given

Noting that the pollution situation has worsened in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre, as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana, should give a timeline to stop stubble burning. (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand polls in 5 phases from Nov 30, results Dec 23

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls. (Photo: File)

My unconventional style got me punishment postings: Former finance secretary

In Garg's 36-year-long public service career, he gave as an example his recent transfer from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Power Ministry. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham