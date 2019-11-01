Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 India, Germany to in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Germany to intensify cooperation to deal with threats of terrorism: PM Modi

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Merkel said agreements signed between Germany and India prove that ties are marching ahead in the areas of new and advanced technology.
Modi said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Twitter)
 Modi said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: India and Germany have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with the threats of terrorism and extremism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after holding wide-raging talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After the two leaders co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations, India and Germany signed five joint declarations of intent and inked 11 pacts in fields such as space, civil aviation, maritime technology, medicine and education.

 

"We have vowed to build 'new India' by 2022 and expertise of technological, economic powerhouses like Germany will be useful for it," Modi said in his press statement after the meeting. "We have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with terrorism and extremism," he added. India and Germany will continue cooperation to expedite reforms in UN Security Council, Modi said.

Read | Germany, India linked by very close ties: Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

He said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu. "We have decided to tap cooperation possibilities in e-mobility, smart cities, cleaning of rivers and environmental protection," Modi said.

Merkel said agreements signed between Germany and India prove that ties are marching ahead in the areas of new and advanced technology. Areas of 5G and artificial intelligence are a challenge and it is important to work on them together, she said. "We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects which India is envisaging," Merkel said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: angela merkel, pm modi, narendra modi, jitendra singh, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment. (Photo: File)

Give Chidambaram mask, mineral water, home food but keep him in jail: court

Bijon Kumar Mishra, who filed the petition through advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi also sought direction to insure the money of victim depositors lying blocked in PMC bank. (Photo: File | Representational)

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea

BJP will take the lead in resolving the deadlock over formation of the new government, he said. (Photo: File)

Prez rule in Maharashtra if new govt not in place by Nov 7: BJP leader

According to the charge sheet, the AAP MLA and other party workers allegedly instigated a mob of about 300 people against the Delhi Police claiming it had not taken serious action to catch the culprits in a murder case. (Photo: Twitter | Akhilesh Pati Tripathi)

AAP MLA taken into custody for failing to appear before court in 2013 rioting case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 2 vehicles set ablaze in Kulgam, days after terror attack

The incident comes days after terrorists killed five non-local labourers in Kulgam area on Oct 29. (Photo: FIle | ANI)

K'taka govt to organise mass wedding ceremonies, love marriage not allowed

The state government has also informed that this mass marriage event would be organised by temples which fall under Muzrai department. (Representational Image)

Public health emergency declared in Delhi as air quality at ‘severe +’ mark

(Photo: PTI)

EC to announce schedule for Jharkhand Assembly elections today

There was speculation that the poll body would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state. (Photo: File)

Pegasus case: If govt engaged in snooping, it's gross rights violation, says Priyanka

Waiting for the government's response, the Congress general secretary said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham