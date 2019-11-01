Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Hyderabad man gives ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad man gives triple talaq to wife for having crooked teeth, case filed

ANI
Published Nov 1, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Begum stated that on October 12, she tried to contact Mustafa, when he again pronounced triple talaq on the phone.
Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws demanded dowry and in the lieu harassed her. Begum married Mustafa on June 27, 2019. (Photo: File)
 Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws demanded dowry and in the lieu harassed her. Begum married Mustafa on June 27, 2019. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police registered a case against a man here for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for having crooked teeth.

Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws demanded dowry and in the lieu harassed her. Begum married Mustafa on June 27, 2019.

 

According to the police, on October 31 a case was registered against Mustafa under section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Dowry Act and Triple Talaq act. Further investigation is underway.

Circle Inspector Kushaiguda, K Chandra Shekar told ANI, "We have received a complaint from Begum accusing her husband of pronouncing triple talaq as she has crooked teeth and harassing her for extra dowry."

"At the time of our marriage Mustafa and his family had demanded so many things and my family fulfilled their demands. After our marriage, my husband and in-laws started harassing me to bring more gold and money from my home. Mustafa even took a bike from my brother," said Begum narrating her ordeal.

"They used to torture me regularly and finally Mustafa said that he does not like me because of my crooked teeth and that he did not want to live with me anymore. My in-laws locked me inside their house for 10 to 15 days," she added.

Begum further asserted that later when she fell ill, Mustafa and her in-laws sent her to her parents place.

"I filed a complaint with the local police and my in-laws and Mustafa agreed to compromise. They said that they will take me back to their place. But on October 1, Mustafa came to my place and said that he would not take me back with him. He abused my parents and pronounced triple talaq," said Begum.

Begum stated that on October 12, she tried to contact Mustafa, when he again pronounced triple talaq on the phone.

"On October 26 I lodged a complaint with the local police, against my husband and in-laws for pronouncing triple talaq and demanding dowry. Police have registered a case against them. I want justice in my case," said Begum.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hyderabad, triple talaq, hyderabad police, crime
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

People have given mandate to form government on the basis of

No ultimatum to BJP but Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Merkel was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo: Twitter)

Germany, India linked by very close ties: Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

At 8.30 am, the capital's overall air quality index stood at 459. It was 410 at 8 pm on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Delhi’s air quality dips overnight, crosses ‘severe+’ mark

The meeting is scheduled to take place today morning. (Photo: File)

Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra to meet Sonia Gandhi today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
 

‘My name was used for false stories concerning Indian cricket’, Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has previously been blamed for Virat Kohli’s bad run in form, influencing the selection process, given preferential treatment and blamed for overstaying her authorised time with her husband. (Photo: Twitter/VIrat Kohli)
 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Germany, India linked by very close ties: Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Merkel was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo: Twitter)

Delhi’s air quality dips overnight, breaches ‘severe+’ mark

At 8.30 am, the capital's overall air quality index stood at 459. It was 410 at 8 pm on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra to meet Sonia Gandhi today

The meeting is scheduled to take place today morning. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal blames Haryana, Punjab govts for rising pollution levels in Delhi

'Yesterday, people protested at Punjab and Haryana Bhawan and expressed their anger against the governments there,

Army wants homosexuality, adultery to remain punishable offences to ensure discipline

The sources told news agency Press Trust of India that the Army has approached the Ministry of Defence raising concern over the decriminalisation of the acts in question. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham