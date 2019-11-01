Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Give Chidambaram mas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Give Chidambaram mask, mineral water, home food but keep him in jail: court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 1, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
The seven-member AIIMS medical board assessed his health and found his vital signs to be ‘normal’.
Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram on health grounds in the INX Media case after an AIIMS medical board said that he need not be hospitalised. The seven-member board assessed his health and found his vital signs to be ‘normal’, reported NDTV.

The court also directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to keep Chidambaram’s cell clean and provide mineral water, protection against mosquitoes, food from home and a mask. The next hearing will be on November 4.

 

Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment.

On Thursday, the court had directed the AIIMS director to constitute a board to give opinion on the Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn’s disease. This disease refers to the inflammation of the digestive tract leading to abdominal pain, diarrhoea and weight loss.

The 74-year-old Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. The case was registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi high court, aiims, p chidambaram, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bijon Kumar Mishra, who filed the petition through advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi also sought direction to insure the money of victim depositors lying blocked in PMC bank. (Photo: File | Representational)

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea

BJP will take the lead in resolving the deadlock over formation of the new government, he said. (Photo: File)

Prez rule in Maharashtra if new govt not in place by Nov 7: BJP leader

According to the charge sheet, the AAP MLA and other party workers allegedly instigated a mob of about 300 people against the Delhi Police claiming it had not taken serious action to catch the culprits in a murder case. (Photo: Twitter | Akhilesh Pati Tripathi)

AAP MLA taken into custody for failing to appear before court in 2013 rioting case

'The attackers are looking for an opportunity to breach into India's so-called weak cyber security walls,' an expert said. (Photo: Repersentational)

Post Whatsapp mess, data shows Indian cyber security at high risk



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea

Bijon Kumar Mishra, who filed the petition through advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi also sought direction to insure the money of victim depositors lying blocked in PMC bank. (Photo: File | Representational)

Prez rule in Maharashtra if new govt not in place by Nov 7: BJP leader

BJP will take the lead in resolving the deadlock over formation of the new government, he said. (Photo: File)

AAP MLA taken into custody for failing to appear before court in 2013 rioting case

According to the charge sheet, the AAP MLA and other party workers allegedly instigated a mob of about 300 people against the Delhi Police claiming it had not taken serious action to catch the culprits in a murder case. (Photo: Twitter | Akhilesh Pati Tripathi)

Post Whatsapp mess, data shows Indian cyber security at high risk

'The attackers are looking for an opportunity to breach into India's so-called weak cyber security walls,' an expert said. (Photo: Repersentational)

India, Germany to intensify cooperation to deal with threats of terrorism: PM Modi

Modi said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham