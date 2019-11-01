Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Delhi to undergo odd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi to undergo odd-even, no surge in cab fares; 50L masks to be given

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2019, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
The offices of various departments of Delhi govt will open at 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM.
 Noting that the pollution situation has worsened in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre, as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana, should give a timeline to stop stubble burning. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday issued a notification to implement the odd-even road rationing scheme from November 4-15.

Noting that the pollution situation has worsened in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre, as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana, should give a timeline to stop stubble burning.

 

He said the order for staggered office timings of the Delhi government has also been issued.

The offices of various departments of the Delhi government will open at 9.30 AM and 10.30 AM, he said.

The chief minister said no surge pricing will not be done by app-based cabs during the odd-even scheme.

He said the government will distribute 50 lakh anti-pollution masks in the city in the coming one week.

Kejriwal said it is wrong on the part of opposition parties to blame and curse the people of Delhi for high level of air pollution.

 

