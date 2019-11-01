Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Chennai: 50 striking ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: 50 striking doctors issued transfer orders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YAMUNA R
Published Nov 1, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Rs 1.24 cr spent on creating a doctor: CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami
Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
 Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

CHENNAI: As many as 50 doctors, agitating for the implementation of DACP and other demands, were issued transfer orders Thursday, as part of disciplinary action by the state government. The move comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami advised the doctors to resume duty, in view of public welfare.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the CM said,” We spend Rs 1.24 crores on creating a doctor. Those who resort to strike will be dismissed and new doctors will be appointed in their place.”

 

Confirming the news of transfers, Dr Perumal Pillai, one of the doctors on hunger strike at MMC, said,” It is true that we’ve been issued transfer orders. Around 50 doctors, including those on hunger strike and the representatives of Federation of Government Doctor’s Association (FOGDA), have now been transferred.” Amidst repeated warnings from the state government, the doctors affiliated to FOGDA entered the seventh consecutive day of strike on Thursday.

The Health Minister Dr Vijayabakser has announced that out of the 4,583 doctors who were absent on Wednesday, 1,550 have reported for work as of 11 am on Thursday. Thanking them, he said, “We have given an ultimatum to the protestors to return by 2 pm. We hope that more doctors will return back to work.”

However, Perumal Pillai denied the minister’s statement.” While it is true that the Tamil Nadu government doctors’ association (TNGDA) had withdrawn their support earlier, several of them joined the protest today, after the government’s failure to honour their assurances. The number of doctors protesting has only increased”, he said.     

The Health Minister also condemned the doctors for striking in the hospital premises. “The hospital is not a war ground. The government is ready for talks once they give up the protest,” he said. He mentioned that nearly 5,483 doctors were awaiting posting orders and that the health department has already issued directives to fill the vacant posts with them if protests continue.

However, the government’s hard stand on the doctors has not gone down well with leaders of other political parties. Slamming the ruling party for their ‘disciplinary action’, DMK President MK Stalin tweeted, “Instead of disregarding the doctors’ strike, the government should meet their demands, keeping the patients’ welfare in mind.”

The health minister had earlier announced that the government will not implement DACP, as the state doctors are allowed to practice privately, unlike doctors from other states. While he assured that the government will push for 50 per cent reservation for government doctors in PG and super speciality courses, the present method of counselling will not be amended, he informed. He also said that the patient to doctor ratio is decided according to MCI regulations and only little can be done to change that.  

These remarks were severely condemned by the protestors. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Lakshmi Narasiman, Convenor, FOGDA  said “The minister has pointed out that we allowed to practice privately and hence demanding  DACP is unfair. In truth, the central government doctors receive 20 per cent non-practising allowance (NPA)  and House Rent Allowance (HRA) from the government. While NPA is absent for us, HRA is almost negligible.”

He adds that though the state doctors are ready to give up their private practice like their counterparts in other states, the state government is not very welcoming of the move. “We are not comparing our gross salaries with doctors from other states. We want the same basic pay as our counterparts,” he says.

For example, in the 13th year of service TN doctors receive Rs 83,000 while others receive Rs 1,23,000. In addition to this, they also receive HRA and NPA, he explains.

Taking a jibe at the minister's remarks regarding adherence to MCI rules, he says, “According to MCI norms, there should be 1.5 metres distance between two beds. Is that the case in government hospitals?” he asks.

“Dharmapuri medical hospital can admit 800 patients. But in the larger interest of the public, we treat anywhere between 1,300 and 1,500 patients. If doctors were to be allotted based on the number of beds, how can we treat additional patients?” he added, remarking that the MCI does not govern the hospitals in the state.

Speaking of the demand for reservation, Dr Lakshmi Narasiman reveals, “Take MMC for instance. 85 per cent of postgraduate doctors are from other states. They come to our state to study, utilise our resources and go back. It is only fair that we, state doctors, get priority as we have contributed to the growth of the health system in the state”.

As for the counselling, he says that doctors are ready to serve in remote areas, but their only demand is that they get to choose the ‘under-served’ region they want to serve in.

Undeterred by the government's threat of severe action, the doctors have informed that they will continue to boycott services.“If they do not pay us according to the work we do, we will start working according to what they pay us”, concludes Dr Lakshmi Narasiman.

...
Tags: doctors
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Fireworks light up the night sky on Deepavali. (Photo: DC)

Deepavali: Supreme Court, awareness, weather help in cutting pollution levels

Landslip that occured at Velanganni Nagar in Coonoor.

Ooty-Coimbatore NH made one way for traffic

Cattle egrets at the Government Arts College grounds in Ooty. (Photo: DC)

Egrets migrate to Ooty for earthworm meal during rains

However, instead of accepting the complaint, Inspector Palani allegedly threatened her that he would file case against her. He also demanded her to withdraw the complaint against the college management.

File report on torture of woman prof: SHRC to SP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
 

‘My name was used for false stories concerning Indian cricket’, Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has previously been blamed for Virat Kohli’s bad run in form, influencing the selection process, given preferential treatment and blamed for overstaying her authorised time with her husband. (Photo: Twitter/VIrat Kohli)
 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sharavathi project big blow for W Ghats?

A Google map picture of the Sharavathi valley where a power project is being planned

Hyderabad: Man held with 667gm of gold in his rectum

On a body scan, it was found that the air passenger was carrying gold in the form of powder in six cylindrical-shaped capsules inserted in his rectum.

Kargil observes black day

People of Ladakh dance as they celebrate change of status of their region to a Union Territory in Leh on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Lookout posted for jewel thieves

After diverting the attention of the salesmen, they took a box containing gold earrings worth Rs 8 lakh and left the shop.

Centre, NSCN(I-M) sort out differences

Governor of Nagaland R.N. Ravi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham