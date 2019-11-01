Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Centre posted a  ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre posted a 'demon' here: Puducherry CM's dig at Kiran Bedi

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2019, 11:28 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 11:28 am IST
'But the Centre has posted a 'demon' here and she has been hindering the implementation of the schemes,' Puducherry CM alleged.
Narayanasamy went on to accuse the NDA government at the Centre for adopting several "anti-people" measures that were affecting the country's economy and people's welfare. (Photo: File)
 Narayanasamy went on to accuse the NDA government at the Centre for adopting several "anti-people" measures that were affecting the country's economy and people's welfare. (Photo: File)

Puducherry: Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on various administrative issues, on Thursday said the Centre had posted a "demon" in Puducherry, as she has allegedly been impeding various welfare schemes.

Addressing a meeting of the ruling Congress party on the occasion of the 35th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Chief Minister said, "We are putting in strenuous efforts to ameliorate the lot of the people through various welfare schemes."

 

"But the Centre has posted a 'demon' here and she has been hindering the implementation of the schemes," he alleged.

Narayanasamy claimed the consecutive win of the Congress or its alliance partner the DMK in the polls held either to Parliament or to the Legislative Assembly (in the bypolls) showed that people had reposed faith in the Congress government.

Narayanasamy went on to accuse the NDA government at the Centre for adopting several "anti-people" measures that were affecting the country's economy and people's welfare.

He further alleged that the NDA government had struck at the root of the people's well-being by adopting reforms like GST, and measures like demonetisation.

He said, "Industries were facing a crisis, automobile sector was witnessing a shutdown, unemployment was on the rise and the agriculturists were in a critical condition."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: v narayanasamy, kiran bedi, congress, bjp
Location: India, Puducherry


Latest From Nation

(Photo: PTI)

Public health emergency declared in Delhi as air quality at ‘severe +’ mark

There was speculation that the poll body would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state. (Photo: File)

EC to announce schedule for Jharkhand Assembly elections today

Waiting for the government's response, the Congress general secretary said. (Photo: File)

Pegasus case: If govt engaged in snooping, it's gross rights violation, says Priyanka

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms for various favours allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009. (Photo: File)

DA case: Jagan has to appear, rules CBI court dismissing plea for exemption



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No ultimatum to BJP but Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

People have given mandate to form government on the basis of

Hyderabad man gives triple talaq to wife for having crooked teeth, case filed

Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws demanded dowry and in the lieu harassed her. Begum married Mustafa on June 27, 2019. (Photo: File)

Germany, India linked by very close ties: Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Merkel was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo: Twitter)

Delhi’s air quality dips overnight, crosses ‘severe+’ mark

At 8.30 am, the capital's overall air quality index stood at 459. It was 410 at 8 pm on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra to meet Sonia Gandhi today

The meeting is scheduled to take place today morning. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham