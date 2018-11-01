search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India will be out to continue their series-winning run on the home soil as they take on Jason Holder-led West Indies in the fifth and final ODI of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Windies elect to bat in Thiruvananthapuram
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Water tanker hits Qatar Airways plane at Kolkata airport, none hurt

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
The aircraft that took the hit has been taken away for repairs soon after the incident.
The Qatar Airways flight, QR 541 from Kolkata to Doha had 103 passengers on board.  (Representational Image)
 The Qatar Airways flight, QR 541 from Kolkata to Doha had 103 passengers on board.  (Representational Image)

Kolkata: More than 100 passengers were stranded at Kolkata airport early Thursday after a water tanker hit a Qatar Airways aircraft, which was preparing to take off for Doha.

Around 2.30am, when passengers were boarding the plane, a water tanker hit the belly of the Doha-bound flight, near the landing gear, an official of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

 

The plane was immediately grounded for inspection and the passengers were safely de-boarded, he said.

No one was hurt in the accident, the official noted.

"All 103 passengers of the flight have been provided accommodation at a nearby hotel. They will be taking the 3am flight to Doha tomorrow (Friday)," he said.

Initial inspection suggests that the water tanker had technical issues, the brake wasn't functioning properly, the AAI official added.

Meanwhile, a source in the DGCA said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident. "We will take corrective measures based on the inquiry report," he said.

...
Tags: kolkata airport, qatar airways, directorate general of civil aviation
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Windies elect to bat in Thiruvananthapuram

India will be out to continue their series-winning run on the home soil as they take on Jason Holder-led West Indies in the fifth and final ODI of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

No beef over beef! BCCI tells Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India menu

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly told Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India’s menu during the upcoming tour, starting later this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

Parvathy
 

New Hyundai Santa Fe coming to India; will rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

Hyundai is likely to bring back the Santa Fe to India.
 

Nobody understands what green crackers are

Green crackers are firecrackers that do not contain harmful chemicals that cause air pollution. And if you’re planning to buy some, we suggest you arm yourself with information because a majority of vendors don’t seem to know what they are.
 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi businessman hit with iron road, stabbed, run over by two friends, dies

The accused -- Nitin and another person Mannu Wadhwa -- were arrested on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said. (Representational image)

Delhi's air quality on the brink of turning 'severe', say authorities

On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality slipped to the 'severe' category, prompting authorities to issue a slew of directions including ban on construction activities along with halting operations of industries using coal and biomass as fuel between November 1 and 10. (Photo: AP | File)

Not important matter: SC refuses urgent hearing on Karti’s plea to travel aboard

Karti Chidambaram has been facing several criminal cases including the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the INX-Media case. (Photo: File)

Less than 100 hours before Iran sanctions, US tight-lipped about India

India has expressed in difficulties doing so given galloping energy needs of its 1.3 billion people. (Photo: File)

Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma

Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid, carried out in connection with the shelter home rape case. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham