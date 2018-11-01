search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: At event to honour sportspersons, Karnataka minister throws kits at them

Published Nov 1, 2018
The event was to inaugurate an indoor stadium and to honour local sportsperson who had excelled at the district, state and national levels.
After the inauguration, speeches by the guests, the minister began distributing the kits. As the list of the beneficiaries was long, and they took time to reach the stage, Deshpande decided to fling the kits. (Photo: ANI video | Screengrab)
Bengaluru: Karnataka revenue minister RV Deshpande, reportedly in a rush, was seen on camera throwing sports kits from the stage at the athletes in Karwar’s Haliyal area. The video was shared widely on social media.  

In the video, Deshpande can be seen tossing kits at national, state and district-level athletes in Haliyal on Wednesday.

 

Repeated attempts to reach Deshpande for his comments went unanswered.

In another incident, another Karnataka minister HD Revanna was seen throwing food items at flood victims at a rescue camp in Kodagu.

Tags: rv deshpande, viral video, social media, hd revanna
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




