Nation, Current Affairs

Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Mary Kom play friendly boxing match, see who wins

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 1, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 7:54 pm IST
Mary Kom shared a video of the friendly match with sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Twitter.
Sport minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, wearing punching mitts, helped Mary Kom perfect some of her signature moves. (Photo: Twitter | @Ra_THORe)
New Delhi: Five-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom has posted a video of her playing a friendly boxing match with Union Sports Minister and Olympic bronze medalist in shooting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

In the video, Mary Kom is seen throwing punches, joking and sharing tips all at the same time.

 

It also showed Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, wearing punching mitts, helping Mary Kom perfect some of her signature moves while trying to catch her by surprise with a few quick mock punches of his own.

Rathore is seen giving his best to cheers and applause at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. His efforts did impress Mary Kom - who clearly had the upper hand. She thanked him for his support while sharing the video.

"Seeing is believing. Thank you Hon'ble @Ra_THORe ji for all the supports and encouragement's. #PunchMeinHainDum," wrote Mary Kom.

 

 

Mary Kom is preparing for the Women's Boxing World Championships, to be held from November 15 to 24 in Delhi.

Tags: mary kom, rajyavardhan singh rathore
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




