Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav pose for pictures with Mohammed Aasim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Published Nov 1, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 1:00 am IST
The 12-year-old took a chance to meet the Indian cricket team players at their hotel when he was returning from Bengaluru.
Mohammed Aasim with Shikhar Dhawan.
Thiruvananthapuram: It was a dream come true for Mohammed Aasim who was born without hands and has got 90 per cent disability when Indian cricket team’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and right arm fast bowler Umesh Yadav posed for pictures at Leela Raviz, Kovalam.

The 12-year-old took a chance to meet the Indian cricket team players at their hotel when he was returning from Bengaluru after receiving the APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation Award.

 

But his joy knew no bounds when RP Foundation gave him two tickets to witness the match between India and West Indies at Sports Hub, Karyavattom, here on Thursday.

Mr Aasim is quite popular for the relentless fight he has been waging to continue his study at Velimanna Government UP School getting it upgraded to High School.

Though he is only 12, he has already reached the eighth standard. But with an inordinate delay in upgrading the school even after a High Court direction to the state government to ensure the child’s eighth-grade studies, he has to stop going to school.

He was accompanied by his father, Mohammed Shaheed, a madrasa teacher at Omasserry in Kozhikode when the hotel staff accosted them from entering the premises.  When the hotel authorities came to know of him, they brought the duo inside.  Mr Aasim told DC that he couldn’t believe his eyes when he met Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav.

“I really don’t know what to say. My favourite player is Indian captain Virat Kohli. Since I have got the opportunity to watch Thursday ODI match, I am hoping to meet my idol in person,” he said. R. Srijith, director – sales and marketing, Leela Raviz, Kovalam, told DC that they decided to give him an autographed souvenir of explosive West Indies batsman Chris Gayle which was gifted to the hotel last time when he was here to play against India. “RP Foundation’s CSR initiative, Karunya Ravam also gave monetary help to him. I am doubtful whether the child would be able to sleep tonight. He is definitely going to cherish this meeting forever,” he said.

