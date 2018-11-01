search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma

ANI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 10:44 am IST
The warrant was issued after SC rapped Bihar govt for not arresting Verma. A hunt has been launched for the absconding former minister.
Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid, carried out in connection with the shelter home rape case. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid, carried out in connection with the shelter home rape case. (Photo: File | ANI)

Begusarai (Bihar): A non-bailable warrant has been issued against former Social Welfare Minister of Bihar Manju Verma in connection with an Arms Act case.

Manjhaul sub-divisional court issued the warrant against Verma on Wednesday soon after the Supreme Court rapped the Bihar government for not arresting her. A hunt has also been launched to arrest the former minister, who is currently absconding.

 

Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid, carried out in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The shelter home rape case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home.

...
Tags: manju verma, non-bailable arrest warrant, arms act case, muzaffarpur shelter home rape case
Location: India, Bihar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nobody understands what green crackers are

Green crackers are firecrackers that do not contain harmful chemicals that cause air pollution. And if you’re planning to buy some, we suggest you arm yourself with information because a majority of vendors don’t seem to know what they are.
 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Walmart India opens 'best price modern wholesale store' in Vizag

The store has been set up near Autonagar Arch at Gajuwaka. (Photo: Twitter | @naralokesh)

Jagan Reddy files petition in Hyderabad HC seeking thorough probe into stabbing

The YSRCP leader was attacked at Visakhapatnam Airport by an airport canteen worker on October 25. (Photo: File)

Don’t forgive Narendra Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Yashwant Sinha to farmers

He was addressing a farmers’ gathering at Vanthali in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, around 300 km from here. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Budgam encounter

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of encounter and a case has been registered. (Representational image | PTI)

‘Violates territorial integrity’: India protests Pak-China bus service via PoK

According to reports, the new bus service will be launched between Lahore in Pakistan and Kashgar in China via Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on November 13. (Representational Image | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham