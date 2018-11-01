search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nitish Kumar 'saturated', 'wants to step down', claims Upendra Kushwaha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 1, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Kushwaha clarified that his remark doesn’t mean that he is asking for the resignation of the 67-year-old Chief Minister.
During one of their interactions, Nitish Kumar had told him that after being in power for 15 years, he doesn’t want to continue any longer, Kushwaha added.  (Photo: PTI | File)
 During one of their interactions, Nitish Kumar had told him that after being in power for 15 years, he doesn’t want to continue any longer, Kushwaha added.  (Photo: PTI | File)

Patna: Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday indicated that the top post in Bihar may soon fall vacant and a new candidate will be required.

Kushwaha said, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached a “saturation point in power and wants to step down”. He clarified that his remark doesn’t mean that he is asking for the resignation of the 67-year-old Chief Minister. 

 

Addressing his party workers in Patna, Kushwaha said no one knows Nitish Kumar better than him. During one of their interactions, Nitish Kumar had told him that after being in power for 15 years, he doesn’t want to continue any longer, Kushwaha added. 

“I am neither doing any politics nor I am making any satirical comment on the CM, but he (Nitish Kumar) has himself expressed his desire not to continue beyond 2020. I have ruled for 15 years. How long will I be the CM,” Kushwaha quoted Kumar as saying at a party event in Patna to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary.

However, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar brushed aside Kushwaha’s claim and said Kumar is Chief Minister by “virtue of people’s mandate and legislators’ choice”.

The statement on Wednesday is seen as a last-ditch effort by the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) to bargain for more Lok Sabha seats in the state than it got for 2014 general elections.

Kumar and Kushwaha are BJP allies in Bihar, but their relationship has reached a new low as it became clear that Nitish Kumar would get as many seats as the BJP – at the cost of smaller allies. 

Last week, after BJP president Amit Shah announced final seat-sharing formula and appealed to all allies to make sacrifices to accommodate a new partner, Kushwaha had said: “I respect his statement. We are ready for sacrifice. (But) all partners should share all benefits and losses. I understand that the alliance with the JD(U) has benefited the NDA. Then why can’t we share the benefits in Bihar?…Partnership should be equal in profit as well as loss.”

Kushwaha created a controversy after he met the opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav but said no politics was discussed. 

...
Tags: upendra kushwaha, nitish kumar, jd(u), rlsp, bjp, 2019 lok sbaha elections
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nobody understands what green crackers are

Green crackers are firecrackers that do not contain harmful chemicals that cause air pollution. And if you’re planning to buy some, we suggest you arm yourself with information because a majority of vendors don’t seem to know what they are.
 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Major fire breaks out in Kerala plastic factory, no casualties

Workers, who were in the unit, managed to rush out as soon as the fire broke out. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

RBI chief should work with government or quit: RSS economic wing head

RBI Governor Urjit Patel should also 'restrain his officials from making differences public,' said the RSS official, Ashwani Mahajan, in an interview on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

India up 23 notches, 77th on World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking

India leaped 23 places to the 77th position on the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking as GST, insolvency framework and tax reforms made the country more investor-friendly. (Representational Image)

Nobody has power to abolish reservation, says Nitish Kumar

Kumar was addressing Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) workers of his party, Janata Dal (United), from the Magadh region at a conclave in Gaya. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Heavy rush witnessed at enrolment centres

TD, YSRC, Jana Sena and Communist parties set up voter enrolment help centres at various places in the city
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham