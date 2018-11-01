search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

#MeToo: Woman artiste accuses actress Maya S Krishnan of sexual harassment

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 7:49 pm IST
Actress Maya S Krishnan has refuted allegation made by Chennai-based theatre artist Ananya Ramaprasad.
Chennai-based theatre artiste Ananya Ramaprasad said, 'I am a victim of sexual, mental and emotional manipulation, abuse, and most horrifically, gaslighting, all at the hands of my abuser, Maya S Krishnan.' (Representational Image)
 Chennai-based theatre artiste Ananya Ramaprasad said, 'I am a victim of sexual, mental and emotional manipulation, abuse, and most horrifically, gaslighting, all at the hands of my abuser, Maya S Krishnan.' (Representational Image)

Chennai: As the #MeToo movement gathers pace, a Chennai-based woman artiste has accused actress Maya S Krishnan, who is part of top actor Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 2.0, of sexually harassing her.

Krishnan has refuted the allegations.

 

This is the second such instance in which a woman has been named, and first from Tamil Nadu with the campaign surging ahead.

Chennai-based theatre artiste Ananya Ramaprasad in a Facebook post said, "I am a victim of sexual, mental and emotional manipulation, abuse, and most horrifically, gaslighting, all at the hands of my abuser, Maya S Krishnan."

 

 

On her Facebook page, Krishnan, however, refuted the allegations and said she was trying to help and ready to face legal proceedings. "I deny all the allegations mentioned in the post.... Considering her to be a child was a mistake, I will not repeat that anymore," said Krishnan, who is part of actor Vikram's upcoming film 'Dhruva Natchathiram'.

 

 

Last month, popular comedienne Kaneez Surka accused fellow comic Aditi Mittal of "forcibly kissing" her on the mouth two years ago at a comedy show. Mittal has issued an unconditional apology.

Popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently levelled allegations of sexual harassment against lyricist Vairamuthu, who has refuted it.

The Indian version of the movement in entertainment, media and film industry started after actress Tanushree Dutta levelled sexual harassment charges against veteran actor Nana Patekar.

...
Tags: #metoo movement, #metoo, maya s krishnan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia executes Indonesian maid for killing employer who tried to rape her

Reports further state that there are further 18 Indonesians awaiting their fate on death row in the country. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

New WhatsApp feature improves group chat experience

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Man smeared peanut butter on his crotch, bulldog ripped it off

The man had been seen walking the dog in the days before the shocking incident and the dog was later put down. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl dies after sleepwalking into wardrobe and accidentally hanging herself

An inquest into her death heard Hazel was scared of her wardrobe after watching the animated movie Monsters Inc. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Taiwanese woman has 4-inch centipede removed from her ear, it was still alive

Doctors were horrified to discover the 10-centimetre (4-inch) creepy crawly and immediately removed the insect with a pair of tweezers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 9 effective tips to stay fit this Diwali

While overeating can cause blood sugar levels to shoot up in diabetic patients, snacks rich in salt can cause blood pressure to spike in hypertensive patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

Karthiyani Amma, 96-year-old Kerala woman, who cleared test under state ‘Aksharalaksham’ literacy program scoring 98 out of 100 marks, was felicitated by CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Mary Kom play friendly boxing match, see who wins

Sport minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, wearing punching mitts, helped Mary Kom perfect some of her signature moves. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter | @MangteC)

‘Dhinakaran’s remark shows Sasikala’s family is against Amma’, says AIADMK

On Wednesday, Dhinakaran had said the 18 disqualified MLAs will not appeal against the Madras High Court verdict upholding their disqualification and face elections. (Photo: File)

'Need to develop common minimum plan to defeat BJP': Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in Delhi on Thursday. (Twitter | @ncbn)

'Uniting to save nation': Chandrababu Naidu, Rahul Gandhi join hands

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham