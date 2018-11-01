J&K: Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Budgam encounter

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of encounter and a case has been registered. (Representational image | PTI)

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter which broke out in Zagoo Arizal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday morning.

"We had been tracking this group for some time, they were here probably to create unrest for upcoming Panchayat elections," Colonel AK Nair, the Commanding Officer of 53 Rashtriya Rifles said.

The terrorists were killed after a joint search operation was launched by a team of police and security forces based on credible inputs about their presence in the area. The operation has concluded now.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a statement, said that during the search operation, terrorists fired on the security forces, which was retaliated.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of encounter and a case has been registered. Colonel Nair said that two AK 47s and one pistol have been recovered.

The police have also requested residents to not venture near the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. They have also requested locals to cooperate with them till the area is completely sanitised.