search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets to help India push West Indies on the backfoot after Bhuvi-Bumrah’s early strikes. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Pacers, Jadeja on a roll, Windies 5 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

FIR against Rakesh Asthana shows cognisable offences: CBI tells Delhi HC

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
The agency opposed Asthana's plea seeking quashing of the FIR and said a roving inquiry at this stage was not permissible.
The agency denied all adverse allegations levelled by Asthana, 'whether germane or not germane', in his petition. (Photo: File)
 The agency denied all adverse allegations levelled by Asthana, 'whether germane or not germane', in his petition. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the FIR on bribery allegations against Special Director Rakesh Asthana and others shows cognisable offences.

The agency opposed Asthana's plea seeking quashing of the FIR and said a roving inquiry at this stage was not permissible. It also told the court that the probe against Asthana was at a nascent stage and several incriminating documents as well as the role of other persons was under investigation.

 

The agency said it was handicapped in the probe as certain files and documents were under Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) scrutiny. 

The agency denied all adverse allegations levelled by Asthana, "whether germane or not germane", in his petition. 

The petitions of Asthana, CBI DSP Devendra Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad are scheduled to come up for hearing before a bench of Justice Najmi Waziri during the day. 

...
Tags: rakesh asthana, central bureau of investigation (cbi), delhi high court, bribery allegations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 Tata Tigor old vs new: major differences

Tata has given the new Tigor some minor cosmetic changes as well as new features. Read on to find out what all has changed.
 

LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Pacers, Jadeja on a roll, Windies 5 down

Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets to help India push West Indies on the backfoot after Bhuvi-Bumrah’s early strikes. (Photo: AFP)
 

No beef over beef! BCCI tells Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India menu

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly told Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India’s menu during the upcoming tour, starting later this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

Parvathy
 

New Hyundai Santa Fe coming to India; will rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

Hyundai is likely to bring back the Santa Fe to India.
 

Nobody understands what green crackers are

Green crackers are firecrackers that do not contain harmful chemicals that cause air pollution. And if you’re planning to buy some, we suggest you arm yourself with information because a majority of vendors don’t seem to know what they are.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Water tanker hits Qatar Airways plane at Kolkata airport, none hurt

The Qatar Airways flight, QR 541 from Kolkata to Doha had 103 passengers on board.  (Representational Image)

Delhi businessman hit with iron road, stabbed, run over by two friends, dies

The accused -- Nitin and another person Mannu Wadhwa -- were arrested on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said. (Representational image)

Delhi's air quality on the brink of turning 'severe', say authorities

On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality slipped to the 'severe' category, prompting authorities to issue a slew of directions including ban on construction activities along with halting operations of industries using coal and biomass as fuel between November 1 and 10. (Photo: AP | File)

Not important: SC refuses urgent hearing on Karti’s plea to travel aboard

Karti Chidambaram has been facing several criminal cases including the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the INX-Media case. (Photo: File)

Less than 100 hours before Iran sanctions, US tight-lipped about India

India has expressed in difficulties doing so given galloping energy needs of its 1.3 billion people. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham