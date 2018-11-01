search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t forgive Narendra Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Yashwant Sinha to farmers

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 10:10 am IST
'I want to apologise because I was also part of the BJP when promises were made ahead of 2014 (general) elections,' Sinha said.
He was addressing a farmers’ gathering at Vanthali in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, around 300 km from here. (Photo: PTI)
 He was addressing a farmers’ gathering at Vanthali in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, around 300 km from here. (Photo: PTI)

Junagadh: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday said people should not “forgive” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “uproot” his government in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He was addressing a farmers’ gathering at Vanthali in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, around 300 km from here.

 

 “This government has failed on all fronts. Everyone is suffering, be it farmers, youth, women or Dalits. Only new slogans are being given. The only solution is to uproot this government in the next (Lok Sabha) polls,” Sinha said.

 “I want to apologise because I was also part of the BJP when promises were made ahead of 2014 (general) elections. But I do not want you to forgive him (Modi) in the next polls,” he said.

The former finance minister has been a vocal critic of the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and resigned from the party in April this year.

Sinha was invited by Patidar leader Hardik Patel to address the farmers.

Commenting on the unveiling of a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Narmada district earlier on Wednesday, Sinha said Modi should have announced a pro-farmer scheme on the occasion.

 “He did not announce any scheme for farmers because he has forgotten them,” he said.

Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha was also present at the gathering.

The actor-turned-politician said he will not complain if the BJP sacked him.

 “I did not come into politics for any personal gain. I will not complain if my party sacks me tomorrow. I love the people of this country more than my party,” he said.

...
Tags: yashwant sinha, pm modi, 2019 lok sabha polls, 2014 elections, bjp
Location: India, Gujarat, Junagadh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nobody understands what green crackers are

Green crackers are firecrackers that do not contain harmful chemicals that cause air pollution. And if you’re planning to buy some, we suggest you arm yourself with information because a majority of vendors don’t seem to know what they are.
 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Budgam encounter

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of encounter and a case has been registered. (Representational image | PTI)

India lodges strong protests with Pakistan, China over PoK bus service

According to reports, the new bus service will be launched between Lahore in Pakistan and Kashgar in China via Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on November 13. (Representational Image | File)

Nitish Kumar 'saturated', 'wants to step down', claims Upendra Kushwaha

During one of their interactions, Nitish Kumar had told him that after being in power for 15 years, he doesn’t want to continue any longer, Kushwaha added.  (Photo: PTI | File)

Major fire breaks out in Kerala plastic factory, no casualties

Workers, who were in the unit, managed to rush out as soon as the fire broke out. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

RBI chief should work with government or quit: RSS economic wing head

RBI Governor Urjit Patel should also 'restrain his officials from making differences public,' said the RSS official, Ashwani Mahajan, in an interview on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham