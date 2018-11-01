search on deccanchronicle.com
Assam NRC: SC fixes December 15 as deadline for filing claims for inclusion

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi also allowed claimants to rely on five documents which were earlier objected to by NRC coordinator.
The top court also fixed timeline for issuance of notice as January 15 to claimants and verification of documents as February 1. (Representational Image | PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed December 15 as the deadline for filing of claims and objections for inclusion of names in Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also allowed claimants for Assam NRC to rely on five documents which were earlier objected to by NRC coordinator. 

 

These five documents are: NRC of 1951, voter list of 1966, voter list of 1971, refugee registration certificate till 1971 and ration card issued till 1971. 

Until now, 10 legacy documents could be used for inclusion and exclusion in the draft NRC, which should have been issued by various authorities and corporations since midnight of March 24, 1971. 

The top court also fixed timeline for issuance of notice as January 15 to claimants and verification of documents as February 1. 

