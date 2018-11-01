search on deccanchronicle.com
Acquire land for Ram temple in Ayodhya: RSS tells Centre

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 12:31 am IST
The RSS on Wednesday said the government should enact a law to acquire the land for the construction.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also urged the Centre to fulfil the “promise” made in 1994 by the then Congress government in the Supreme Court.
Mumbai/New Delhi: Pitching for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest, the RSS on Wednesday said the government should enact a law to acquire the land for the construction, just like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had rebuilt the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also urged the Centre to fulfil the “promise” made in 1994 by the then Congress government in the Supreme Court, saying it had agreed at that time to side with the Hindu community if an evidence was found of a pre-existing temple, before it was razed to build the Babri Masjid.

 

Talking to reporters, RSS sah sarkaryavah (joint general secretary) Manmohan Vaidya said the issue of building a Ram temple at Ayodhya was not just limited to the Hindu and Muslim communities.

His comments came two days after the Supreme Court delayed the hearings in the Ayodhya case by setting the first week of January for the hearing dates to be decided. 

