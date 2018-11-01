search on deccanchronicle.com
95 per cent garbage cleared in Bengaluru: BBMP tells Karnataka High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 1, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 2:47 am IST
On Wednesday, the palike stated that they have beautified several black spots in the city after clearing them of garbage.
Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday submitted before the Karnataka High Court that it has cleared 95 per cent of garbage in the city and is working towards clearing the remaining 5 per cent at the earliest.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, was hearing a PIL by Narasimha Murthy and others against the BBMP for placing a garbage tank/bin in front of Amma Bhagwan temple in Domlur 2nd Stage.

 

During its previous hearing, the court had asked Palike to come out with concrete and substantial results on cleanliness in the city by October 31, and to ensure that it is free of garbage.

On Wednesday, the palike stated that they have beautified several black spots in the city after clearing them of garbage. It also ensured that garbage will not be piled up in an area for more than 24 hours.

The court orally observed that if anyone dares to deface the city by throwing garbage on the road then they will have to face the law. The court also suggested use of CCTV cameras to identify people who throw garbage. The case has been adjourned to November 5.

